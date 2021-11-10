breaking
NASS snubs APC governors, passes electoral bill with direct primaries
Despite spirited attempts by governors on the platform of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) to scuttle lawmakers’ resolution on direct primaries as legal mode for political parties to pick their candidates for general elections, the National Assembly, yesterday, passed the much anticipated Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021after both the Senate and House of Representatives deliberated extensively on the report of the Conference Committee on the bill when the lawmakers resumed plenary after a three-week recess.
On Monday night, the APC governors, operating under the aegis of Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), rejected the lawmakers’ position necessitating the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee to summon the National Assembly caucus of the party to a meeting over proposed amendments to the Electoral Act.
But all those overtures failed as the Senate yesterday, passed the harmonised version of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The passage followed the consideration of the report of the Conference Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on the bill.
In line with customary legislative procedures, the two chambers had in September set up Conference Committees to reconcile disparities in the versions of the bill as passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives.
The Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North), who chaired the Conference Committee in the Senate, while presenting the report, said the bill when passed and subsequently assented into law by the President, would regulate the conduct of Federal, State and Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory elections.
Abdullahi disclosed that the committee at its retreat, considered and adopted 21 clauses in the bill. “The bill is now ready for passage and Presidential assent.
“It is imperative to point out that with the successful harmonisation of this bill, a process that started from the seventh Assembly through to the eighth Assembly has now been completed by the ninth Assembly.”
Accordingly, while adopting the conference committee report, the Senate approved the re-amended clauses to provide for direct primaries for aspirants to all elective positions.
Shortly after the Senate’s approval, the House of Representatives also passed the bill, completing the process of amending the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.
The adoption of the report by the committee was not without controversy, as the Minority Leader kicked against the adoption of the report. He accused the Femi Gbajabiamila-led House of rushing the consideration of the report without giving members opportunity to review the report.
He was, however, ruled out of order by the Speaker, who informed him that consideration of harmonisation report does not require debate.
In all, 21 clauses were harmonised, including the contentious clause 52; which makes provision for Electronic Transmission of Election Result (ETR).
The lawmakers settled for the Senate version, which empowers the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and grants it the discretion to deploy Electronic Transmission of Results.
On the nomination of candidates by political parties as contained in Clause 87, the National Assembly again adopted and passed the version of the Senate on direct primary as against indirect arrangement or leaving the option open for the political parties to decide.
On October 12, the Senate had bowed to pressure and given INEC the sole power to determine the mode of transmission of results. This followed the reversal of its earlier decision that INEC may consider the electronic transmission of results “provided national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure” by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and approved by the National Assembly.
Briefing newsmen, spokesman of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, urged Nigeria to commend the National Assembly for the quick harmonisation of grey areas as 2023 elections beckons.
Kalu explained that both chambers adopted direct primaries because it far outweighs the indirect primaries, which he noted was not in consonant with the tenets of democracy.
The report was laid by Akeem Adeyemi when the House dissolved into the committee of the whole. Adeyemi, who is a co-chairman of the House-Senate joint conference committee, said the seven-man committee set up by the House had met with its Senate counterpart on the Electoral Act amendment act and arrived at the report presented.
Kalu assured that President Buhari would not waste time in assenting to the amendment once it gets to his table.
A clean copy of the amended bill will be transmitted to President Buhari for assent within seven days, the House spokesperson has disclosed.
Kalu said the lawmakers have done their part and it is now left for the President to assent.
“Today, we have asked the bureaucrats to pass the ball to the executive. Within seven days or thereabout, this particular piece of legislation will be migrating to the President, who is interested in seeing that democracy is grown in Nigeria.
“This he has shown by the recent election that took place in Nigeria, where many who depended on him to call the shots from Abuja were disappointed.”
This development has set the progressive governors on a collision course against the lawmakers. While direct primaries, favoured by the lawmakers, involve the participation of all party members in the selection of party candidates, the indirect primaries, which is the governors’ choice, involves the use of delegates who are usually leaders and members of the executives at the ward, local government and state levels, to elect the party’s candidates at a congress or convention.
Speaking with newsmen on Monday night at the end of the meeting held at Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, Kebbi governor and Chairman of the PGF, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, said the governors expressed strong reservations about the National Assembly resolution on direct primary.
Strong indications emerged that the PGF may prevail on President Buhari to withhold assent to the bill. The harmonised copy of the Electoral Amendment Act Bill, which empowers INEC to transmit election results electronically, is to be sent to President Buhari before the end of the year.
The Kebbi governor, who faulted the National Assembly’s insertion of direct primary into the law, maintained that political parties should be allowed to pick the option best suited for them. Bagudu noted that the resolution was against the spirit of Executive Order signed by President Buhari, which frowns on large gathering in the wake of the global pandemic.
He further argued that direct primary was too cumbersome, unwieldy and would overstretch the limited resources of INEC, statutorily mandated to oversee primaries conducted by political parties.
He said: “We discussed the pros and cons. There has been concern that political parties are voluntary organisations. We express the concern that political parties be allowed to choose from the options that they so desire. There is an Executive Order, signed by Mr. President against large gathering. These are issues we discussed and hope that the best be achieved for Nigeria.”
Bagudu continued: “Direct primary involves supervisory role by INEC. So, if multiple political parties are doing their primaries, INEC resources will be overstretched, and I think the chairman of INEC had even commented on that.”
Asked when the APC would conduct its national convention, he said: “It is work in progress. We just finished a big milestone. The state congresses and the appeal processes have been concluded. I believe very soon, the party will inaugurate all the state executives.”
Among APC governors in attendance at the parley, which ended 11:00p.m. on Monday were Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Mohammed Yahaya (Gombe), Mohammed Abubakar (Jigawa), and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), who also chairs the APC caretaker committee. The deputy governors of Lagos, Ogun and Kaduna states represented their respective governors.
MEANWHILE, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as unacceptable the approval given by the National Assembly for the adoption of direct primary election by political parties in the nomination of candidates for elections.
In a statement released last night by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party said no party has the right to impose its will on another on the method to adopt in primary election.
“It is the inalienable right of each political party, within the context of our constitutional democracy, to decide its form of internal democratic practices, including the processes of nominating its candidates for elections at any level.
“The PDP also believes that no political party should force its own processes on any other political party as the direct primaries amendment, a practice of the APC, sought to achieve.”
The PDP, however, said it shall, within the next 48 hours, make its final decision in respect of this amendment known.
breaking
IPOB gives Governor Uzodinma three weeks to release detained members
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has given the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma an ultimatum to release their members arrested in the state or face a fierce reaction.
IPOB gave Uzodinma until the end of November to release its members arrested by security operatives in Imo State.
Its spokesperson, Emma Powerful vowed to massively mobilise the people of the South-East against the governor if he fails to release the arrested members within the three weeks ultimatum, noting that the governor cannot prevent them from their agitation for freedom for the region.
He said; “We the global movement and family of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader and prophet Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to once again put the word on notice over the incessant abduction of IPOB members in Imo State by the compromised Nigerian security agents supported by the Supreme Court Administrator in Imo State, Hope Uzodinma.
“We want to make it clear to him and those of his co-travellers that IPOB never stops in Imo State because Imo State is one of the states in Biafra territory. Hope Uzodinma and his co-travellers and traitors are uninformed and cannot stop our agitation for freedom in Imo State.”
The separatist group also urged Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo sociocultural group, South-East leaders and pressure groups from the region to prevail on Uzodinma to release its detained members.
It said, “We call on Ohaneze Ndigbo, Igbo religious leaders, civil society groups and women organisations to caution Hope Uzodinma and his co-travellers to discontinue this evil agenda. We have had enough of their wickedness against innocent Biafrans.
“We don’t want anybody to blame IPOB should we decide to react. Hope Uzodinma and the compromised security agents have done enough to innocent members of IPOB and ordinary citizens in Imo State.
“The continued arrest and abduction of innocent people in Imo State can no longer be tolerated. It’s very disturbing that these agents of darkness now move from house to house searching for anybody who is a supporter of Biafra agitation.
“Friends, family members and associates of Hope Uzodinma must tell him to release those innocent Biafrans arrested unjustly in Imo State. We give him till the end of November 2021 to do so otherwise, he will be testing the will of the masses and our irrevocable resolve to restore Biafra.
“There is no justification for arresting peaceful agitators of Biafra whereas bandits and mass murderers are allowed to roam the streets freely. This hatred against the innocent must stop, arresting and killing innocent Biafrans tagging them ESN (Eastern Security Network) operatives.”
breaking
Anambra election: Lagos policemen on duty involved in ghastly accident
Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command deployed for the Anambra State gubernatorial election, have been involved in a ghastly motor accident.
It was gathered that the officers, attached to the Isolo division of the command, were involved in the accident upon return to Lagos State from Anambra.
The accident, according to reports, occurred in Awka, the state capital, leaving some of the officers seriously injured.
Recall that ahead of the November 6 elections, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, noted that 34,587 operatives would be deployed to Anambra.
According to the IGP, the deployment consisted of conventional police officers, Police Mobile Force, the Counter Terrorism Unit, Special Forces, Explosive Ordnance Unit, Force Intelligence Bureau, INTERPOL, Special Protection Unit and a medical team.
He had said at the time that three helicopters would be deployed for aerial surveillance while detachments of Marine Police operatives would also be deployed to ensure safe, secure and credible electoral process.
Baba had said the deployments followed the outcome of election security threat analysis conducted by the Force Intelligence Bureau.
“Based on the outcome of the analysis, we have developed a strategic election security operation plan which will involve the mobilisation of 34,587 police personnel.
“Let me use this opportunity to assure all citizens and stakeholders, including the international community of our determination to work with other security agencies to stabilise the prevailing situation in Anambra,” the IGP had said.
breaking
Gov. Abiodun pays condolence visit to father of Femi Osibona, owner of 21 storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi
Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, over the weekend, paid a condolence visit to the father of Femi Osibona, owner of 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi on Monday, November 1.
43 bodies including that of late Femi Osinbona have been evacuated from the rubble.
See more photos from the condolence visit below…
