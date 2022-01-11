BUSINESS
Nasdaq rallies on Monday afternoon to snap losing streak, erasing loss of more than 2%
U.S. stocks staged an afternoon rally on Monday as major tech stocks reversed earlier losses, helping the Nasdaq Composite snap a four-day losing streak.
The Nasdaq closed with a gain of 0.05% at 14,942.83 after falling more than 2% earlier in the day. The S&P 500 closed down 0.14% at 4,670.29 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a loss of 162.79 points, or 0.45%, at 36,068.87, also well off session lows.
Large-cap tech stocks were under pressure in early trading but were able to stabilize and then move higher as the day wore on. Nvidia, Tesla and Apple all closed higher after losing ground earlier in the session.
The rough start to the year for stocks has come as interest rates have spiked. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield briefly traded above 1.8% on Monday morning after ending 2021 near 1.51%, but settled back below that level later in the day. On Sunday, Goldman Sachs projected the Federal Reserve will hike rates four times in 2022, signaling that Wall Street increasingly expects the central bank aggressively attempt to curb inflation.
However, the market appeared to be nearing key technical levels on Monday. At its lowest point, the Nasdaq was more than 9% below its record closing high from November, putting it on the verge of a correction. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic said in a midday note that investors should buy the dip in stocks.
Shannon Saccocia, CIO of Boston Private Wealth, said on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” that the economy should be able to handle a further rise in interest rates.
“Buying the dip in some of these high valuation growth stocks, not necessarily what I’d do today. But I do think from an economic standpoint we are looking at continued growth over the next several quarters … so there’s a lot of positives here that offset some of what’s happening in the interest rate environment,” Saccocia said.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon struck an optimistic tone on Monday, telling CNBC that he expected strong growth this year even though he saw the Fed raising rates more than four times over the course of the year.
“We’re going to have the best growth we’ve ever had this year, I think, since maybe sometime after the Great Depression,” Dimon told CNBC’s Bertha Coombs during the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
“The market can have its own fluctuations unrelated to the economy, and I think you need this kind of growth to justify the market. We’re kind of expecting that the volatility will have a lot of volatility this year as rates go up,” Dimon added.
Even with Monday’s upturn, stocks are still down sharply for the year. The S&P 500 has fallen for five consecutive days and is down 2% since the start of January. The Nasdaq is down more than 4% year to date.
Elsewhere, shares of video game publisher Take-Two fell more than 13% after the company announced a deal to purchase Zynga. Retail stocks Nike and Tapestry fell 4.2% and 4.7%, respectively. Lululemon fell nearly 2% after the company said the omicron variant had hurt its fourth-quarter results.
Monday’s moves came ahead of a busy week of economic data and central bank news. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify Tuesday at his nomination hearing before a Senate panel, while the hearing on Fed Governor Lael Brainard’s nomination to the post of vice chair is set for Thursday. While both are expected to be confirmed, the hearings could provide key information about the future of monetary policy.
The consumer price index is set for release Wednesday and is expected to show a year-over-year increase of 7.1%, according to Dow Jones estimates. The producer price index, which measures wholesale prices, is slated for Thursday.
Earnings season also begins this week, with financial heavyweights JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo release quarterly results Friday.
Looking Ugly’: Crypto market crash intensifies after $300 billion sell-off
The price of bitcoin fell to a three-month low Monday morning, continuing a slide that began when the Federal Reserve sparked a broad sell-off last week by cautioning it may move more quickly than previously expected to reverse policy meant to bolster the economy during the pandemic
Experts forecast the latest crypto drawback could persist for weeks if the central bank’s hawkish stance becomes more aggressive.
Bitcoin fell as much as 5% to $39,692 by 9:45 a.m. ET, according to crypto data website CoinGecko, bringing its losses to more than 12% since the Fed warned on Wednesday it may move more aggressively to remove pandemic-era stimulus as it looks to combat high levels of inflation.
In a weekend email, analyst Yuya Hasegawa of cryptocurrency broker Bitbank cautioned he expects the world’s largest cryptocurrency could continue falling until the broader market, which has similarly struggled since the Fed’s Wednesday announcement, digests the likelihood of the Fed hiking interest rates as soon as March.
Though Hasegawa said bitcoin could fall as low as $40,000 in the near term, the analyst cautioned the government’s consumer price index report due out Wednesday could intensify the price weakness if it shows inflation spiked more than expected, further justifying the Fed’s decision to ease stimulus and raise rates.
In a Monday note, Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at UK-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, said he expects bitcoin will hover around $40,000 even if the CPI report on Wednesday shows inflation rose more quickly than expected last month, positing the recent sell-off has likely priced in much of the negative expectations.
On Thursday, crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz, the CEO of financial services firm Galaxy Digital, told CNBC the selloff could push bitcoin down another 8% from current prices to as low as $38,000—a level unseen since early August.
Bitcoin was far from alone in falling Monday morning. Over the past 24 hours, ether, binance coin and sol were down as much as 5%—pushing losses to roughly 20% apiece over the last week.
1.23 million telecoms subscribers join networks as internet growth slows
Some 1.23 million new telecommunications subscribers joined the networks between October and November 2021 in Nigeria. This pushed the country’s teledensity from 100.56 per cent to 101.20 per cent during the period.
According to the latest subscription statistics from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), released at the weekend, users of the services of the quartet of MTN, Globacom, Airtel and 9mobile increased from 191.9 million in October to 193.2 million in November.
From the figures, the new users were largely for voice subscriptions. The new addition did not impact Internet subscription, but the users, especially, via the narrowband, marginally increased by 77, 553, moving from 139.9 million to 140 million within the period.
The statistics showed that MTN, as of November, had 58.1 million people using it as an Internet service provider; Globacom’s Internet users were 39.3 million; Airtel, 36.9 million and 9mobile, 5.77 million.
From the data, broadband penetration rate remained low as well, as players in the sub-segment only added 168,027 new users to the networks.
The broadband users figure moved from 76,146,156 to 76,314,183 within the period under review.
In another word, broadband penetration only leapt by 0.09 per cent.
Users of Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services with players, including, Smile Communications and Ntel, dropped from 340,542 in October to 339,427 one month after.
Despite the slow growth, MTN maintained its market dominance as the largest player in Nigeria. The telecommunications firm currently has 38 per cent market share with some 73.5 million customers. Globacom is next with 53.7 million users and 27.9 per cent penetration; Airtel through boasts of 27.4 per cent market share, servicing 52.9 million customers. 9mobile is fourth with 12.8 million users and 8.6 per cent market reach.
It would be recalled that as of at third quarter of 2021, the telecoms sector’s contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell by 2.48 per cent. Data from the NCC showed that the figure dropped from 14.42 per cent in Q2, 2021 to 11.94 per cent in Q3, 2021. Checks showed that within the same period in 2020, the contribution was 11.20 per cent
Expert hinged the drop on several factors, comprising the Federal Government’s National Identity Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (NIN-SIM) policy, Twitter ban, weak consumer purchasing power and the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).
U.S. unemployment rate falls in December but rises for Black women
The unemployment rate fell in December for all U.S. workers except Black women.
While the headline hiring number came in much lower than expected in December, the overall unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% from 4.2% in November, the Labor Department reported.
However, the unemployment rate for Black women jumped to 6.2% last month from 4.9% — the only race and gender group whose unemployment rate worsened in December.
That increase followed a roughly 2 percentage-point drop in November. At the time, some economists saw that decrease as a cautious sign of improvement for Black women seeking jobs.
“The data for smaller demographic groups tend to be pretty volatile,” said Elise Gould, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute. “We need to look at longer-term trends to see what is happening.”
But the December rate for Black women does represent an improvement since the start of last year when it stood 8.5%.
“We’re definitely seeing improvement in the Black unemployment rate over a longer period of time … but it’s still quite elevated,” Gould said.
The disparity in unemployment progress for Black women speaks to the uneven labor-force recovery throughout the Covid pandemic, according to Nicole Mason, president and CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.
“What the December numbers signaled to me is that we are in for a bumpy, tumultuous ride ahead in terms of our recovery, especially for Black women and women of color workers who have been disproportionately impacted over the course of the pandemic,” Mason said.
The unemployment rate for women overall was 3.6% in December, 2.6 percentage points lower than that of Black women.
December’s report also does not reflect the full effect of the current surge in Covid cases sparked by the omicron variant, particularly as outbreaks derail school and day care openings, Mason added.
“We won’t understand the impact of omicron on job numbers or unemployment of women re-entering the workforce until January or February,” Mason said.
For all Black workers, the unemployment rate in December came in at 7.1% — more than twice that of white workers at 3.2%. The roughly two-to-one ratio for Black versus white unemployment has been consistent throughout history, economists have found.
“Discrimination and occupational segregation and all sorts of other related factors have meant that outcomes for Black workers are worse in the labor market than that for white workers,” Gould said. “That translates into historically a higher unemployment rate that’s about two times that of white workers throughout the business cycle.”
