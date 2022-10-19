Nasdaq falls 1% as rising yields put pressure on stocks

Stocks moved lower on Wednesday as Wall Street struggled to extend its rally despite another strong batch of corporate earnings.

The Nasdaq Composite lost 1%. The S&P 500 ticked down 0.8%. The Dow slipped 160 points, or 0.5%. All three averages swung between gains and losses during the session.

The moves came even as Netflix shares rallied 13% after the streaming giant posted earnings and revenue that beat estimates as well as strong subscriber growth for the third quarter. United Airlines climbed more than 7% after it also beat estimates on the top and bottom lines.

The solid start to earnings season comes as many on Wall Street have been resetting their earnings projections lower and investors are worried about a recession. Even though equities had rallied in the first two days of the week, Treasury yields remain high and rose on Wednesday, suggesting that recession fears are still intact.

The 10-year Treasury yield jumped sharply to 4.12% on Wednesday.

“If you keep things simple and say the 10-year Treasury is the risk free rate that basically the majority of other asset classes in the world are priced off of … that is going to cause choppy markets across the board,” Keith Lerner, co-CIO and chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services, said of the bond market volatility.

“The market is overall hanging in there somewhat, I don’t want to say well, but not as bad as it could be given that 4% is a demarcation line that has really pressured equities,” Lerner added.

Among the biggest loses in the Nasdaq was Chinese tech stock JD.com, falling more than 4%. Abbott Labs was one of the worst performers in the S&P 500, falling over 7% despite beating third-quarter expectations.

Tech earnings will be in full swing next week, but IBM and Tesla are on deck to report Wednesday. Social media firm Snap will report later in the week.

In economic data, investors are looking forward to housing starts on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve’s so-called Beige Book, the central bank’s report on the current state of economic conditions, will come out as well.

Wednesday’s moves came after another strong day for stocks, with the Dow rallying about 337 points Tuesday and the S&P 500 gaining 1.1%.