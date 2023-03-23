Nasarawa women protest naked against re-election of Governor Abdullahi Sule

Hundreds of women in Nasarawa state on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest against the re-election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress.

The women, some of whom protested naked, said they did not vote for Governor Sule. They accused him of rigging himself to power and forcing himself on them.

They chanted songs as they moved on major roads in the state bearing placards with inscriptions like, ‘Stop the conspiracy against our people’, ‘INEC should reverse the declaration now’, and ‘Our Vote must count. Ombugadu won’.

“We did not vote for Governor Sule, we voted for David Ombugadu, he is the person we want. INEC should check the results and let the will of the people stand,” one of the protesting women said.