Nasarawa varsity suspends student in bullying video

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has granted bail to the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo.

Oluomo was arrested by the anti-graft agency over alleged financial impropriety.

The Speaker was apprehended by operatives of the commission at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.

His arrest was after he allegedly refused to honour several invites sent to him by the agency.

It was learnt that Oluomo was airlifted to Abuja after his arrest in Lagos on Thursday.

But, the Speaker had returned to his Ifo residence as of Saturday morning.

The Speaker’s media aide, Abdulgafar Adeleye, confirmed to newsmen that the Speaker returned home on Saturday morning.

It was gathered that some leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ifo organized a praise and worship session to celebrate Oluomo’s release.

“I am there as we speak. An unplanned praise and worship was held earlier today by his supporters and the leadership of CAN in Ifo local government,” Mr Adeleye said.

Our correspondent reports that the residence of the Speaker turned into a Mecca of sorts as well-wishers thronged the place to show solidarity with him.