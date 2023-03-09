Nasarawa LP Gubernatorial candidate steps down, backs David Ombugadu of PDP

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Nasarawa State, Joseph Ewuga, has stepped down from the race and has declared support for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, David Ombugadu.

Ewuga said he stepped down to boost the chances of the PDP candidate.

Speaking in the Akwanga Local Government Area on Wednesday, Ewuga appealed to his supporters to vote for the PDP candidate, Ewuga expressed confidence in the leadership qualities of Ombugadu to take Nasarawa State to greater heights.

He said, “I have decided to step down from the governorship race to fully support my brother from the Peoples Democratic Party, David Ombugadu.

I believe he has great plans for our dear state and if he is voted into office, he will ensure that the 13 LGAs of the state are developed.

“So, I am calling on all my supporters and followers all over Nasarawa State to come out en masse on Saturday, March 11 to vote for Dr. David Ombugadu, to enable all residents of the state to enjoy the dividends of democracy for the next four years.”

A former Minister of Information and Director-General of the State PDP Campaign Council, Labaran Maku, said his party and the Labour Party decided to come together to rescue the Nasarawa State from the alleged bad governance of the All Progressives Congress administration. Any attempt to rig the elections and usurp the will of the masses will be resisted by the people,” Maku added.