Nasarawa governor loses 36-year-old son

Governor Sule loses son

Hassan, son of Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa state, is dead.

Hassan, said to be the governor’s eldest son, reportedly died on Thursday.

He was aged 36.

Ibrahim Addra, chief press secretary to the governor, confirmed the news
In a statement on Friday, Addra said the deceased will be buried by 10 am.

“His Excellency, Abdullahi A. Sule, the Governor of Nasarawa State, on behalf of his family, announces the sudden demise of his son, Hassan Sule, whose sad event occurred on Thursday, January 26, 2023,” the statement reads.

“Hassan died at the age of 36.

“The late Hassan will be laid to rest in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area today, Friday at 10 am.”

