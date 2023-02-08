Napoli President insists Osimhen not for sale

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has said the club’s legendary striker Victor Osimhen will not be sold at any price.

Osimhen has been in the news after his impressive performances with Partenopei this season.

Osimhen is currently the top scorer in the Italian top-flight with 16 goals from 17 outings.

There are reports that Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United are preparing to break the bank to sign him this summer.

De Laurentiis is however insist the Nigeria international is not leaving the club anytime soon.

“He (Osimhen) is not for sale! Our players are in demand, but I don’t have to sell anyone. We don’t have any debts,” he told the influential German newspaper Bild.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Ligue 1 outfit, Lille in 2020 and has a contract with the Serie A club till June 2025.