Naomi Osaka the latest player to withdraw from the Australian Open

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open, adding her name to a growing list of absentees from the Melbourne event.

Organisers yesterday confirmed Japan’s Osaka, the champion in 2019 and 2021, will not be playing in the first major of the year.

‘Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023,’ the tweet said.

The 25-year-old’s ranking has slipped to 47 and she has not played since September after withdrawing during the second round in Tokyo.

Osaka has won only one completed match since May and was beaten in the first round of her three previous tournaments, including the US Open. Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska has been promoted to the main draw in her place.

The Australian Open, which starts next Monday, has already has lost several top players including men’s world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz, who pulled out on Saturday with an ankle injury.