Friday, June 30, 2023
Naomi Campbell welcomes second child at 53

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, 53, has welcomed her second child. It is a baby boy.

She took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her little one. “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she wrote in the caption. “A True Gift from God – blessed,” she added.

Campbell’s post was accompanied by a photo showing the new baby from behind as she held him with her daughter’s tiny hand joining theirs. “It’s never too late to become a mother,” Campbell wrote.

The supermodel and host of the reality competition series The Face confirmed the baby is a boy. Campbell, 53, did not share any further details.

In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn, a girl, on Instagram. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she said on Instagram back then. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel,” her post further read.

She also talked about embracing motherhood with British Vogue and said that the girl wasn’t adopted. “She’s my child,” she had said.

“I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that,” the supermodel said in her interview. She also added that she is encouraging her friends to have babies as well. “I’m telling them all, do it! Don’t hesitate.”

