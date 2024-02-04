Namibia’s President, Hage Geingob Dies In Hospital

The Namibian government has announced the passing of President Hage G. Geingob.

Geingob died on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Lady Pohamba Hospital, a private hospital in Windhoek.

The Acting President Dr Nangolo Mbumba, who announced the death on Sunday, said the nation had lost its pillar and the chief architect of its constitution.

According to him, the President died despite the best efforts of his medical team to ensure his recovery.

Mbumba said the President’s wife, Monica Geingos and his children were by his side when he passed on.

Announcing the news on the Namibian Presidency’s X handle on Sunday, Mbumba said, “Fellow Namibians, It is with utmost sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia has passed on today, Sunday 4 February 2024 at around 00h04 at Lady Pohamba Hospital where he was receiving medical treatment from his medical team. At his side, was his dear wife Madame Monica Geingos and his children.

“His medical team, as I informed the nation only yesterday has been trying its utmost best to ensure that our President recovers. Regrettably, notwithstanding the team’s spirited effort to save his life, sadly, fellow Namibians, President Geingob passed on.”

He continued, “The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, a liberation struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian house.

“At this moment of deepest sorrow, I appeal to the nation to remain calm and collected while the Government attends to all necessary state arrangements, preparations and other protocols. Further announcements in this regard will be made.

“While keeping the President’s bereaved family, and you, dear fellow Namibians, in our thoughts and prayers, Cabinet will convene with immediate effect in order to make the necessary state arrangements in this regard.

“May the Soul of our beloved Dr Hage G. Geingob Rest in Eternal Peace.”

https://x.com/NamPresidency/ status/1753963884828823682?s= 20