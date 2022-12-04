Names Of Police Officers Used By Power-drunk Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari To Abduct, Assault Student, Former Aide Over Tweet

The identities of seven police officers involved in the illegal arrest, assault and detention of a student for criticising Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari online, have been revealed.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Aminu Adamu Muhammed, a final-year student in the Department of Environmental Management and Toxicology, in June 2022 posted on Twitter that Mrs Buhari had suddenly added weight after taking part in plundering the nation’s meagre resources as the masses endured hardship under her husband’s regime.

A lady named Zainab Kassim, a former social media aide to the First Lady, was also arrested and detained.

According to the publisher of Daily Nigerian, Ja’afar Ja’afar in a tweet on Saturday, the officers used by Aisha Buhari to abduct and violate the rights of the duo are CP Babaji Sunday; DCP Ahmed Musa; ACP Usman Shugaba; CSP Yahaya Njayo; DSP Festus Josiah; DSP Abdulsalam Zakari and; ASP Haliru Tahar.

“For the record, these are the police officers involved in the abduction, “investigation” and violation of rights of Aminu and Mrs Kazeem.

CP Babaji Sunday; DCP Ahmed Musa; ACP Usman Shugaba; CSP Yahaya Njayo; DSP Festus Josiah; DSP Abdulsalam Zakari and; ASP Haliru Tahar,” Ja’afar Ja’afar tweeted.

Daily Nigerian had reported how Mrs Buhari while attempting to kick the student, slipped and fractured her leg.

The newspaper had on November 21 reported how the wife of the President was rushed to an Abuja hospital after suffering a leg fracture.

“From my findings, it was not SSS but plain-clothed policemen who arrested & tortured a final-year student @aminullahie and another lady named Zainab Kassim (a former social media aide to First Lady). The operation was engineered and executed by Aisha Buhari’s ADC Usman Shugaba.

“It may sound like a fairy tale, but the following is actually what transpired: the duo was beaten to a pulp in the presence of Mrs Buhari by 3 security aides. While Aminu and Ms Kassim were being beaten, the First Lady felt that they were not beating them well, so joined them.

“As she attempted to throw a kick, she slipped and fractured her leg. Now did you remember this story broken by DAILY NIGERIAN? https://dailynigerian.com/ breaking-nigerian-first-lady/… It was the injury she suffered during the assault that took her to Cedercrest Hospital for treatment.

“While Ms Kassim was released on the condition that she would not speak to the press, the final-year student may face trumped-up charges of defamation. This is sad for democracy,” he had said.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that policemen acting on the orders of the Aide-De-Camp to Mrs Buhari, Shugaba, arrested the student for tweeting that the wife of the President was feeding fat on poor people’s money.

On Friday, SaharaReporters reported that Muhammed had regained his freedom.

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters earlier reported that Aisha Buhari had withdrawn the case she ordered the police to institute against the 23-year-old student.

The tweet, which was posted by Muhammed in Hausa read: “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi.”

The tweet, which was accompanied by a photograph of Mrs Buhari, can be loosely translated as “Mama has eaten poor people’s money and is now full”.

According to his friends, he made the post because he was frustrated about the prolonged strike by universities across the country.

The strike started in February 2022 and ended in October after eight months.

However, on November 8, the 23-year-old student was picked up by security operatives on campus and was reportedly beaten up following his arrest around noon.

Muhammed was secretly arraigned by the police in court last Tuesday.

The arrest and subsequent arraignment sparked outrage on social media as many people heavily criticised the First Lady, describing her action as an abuse of power.

Announcing the withdrawal of the case against Muhammed on Friday, prosecution counsel, Fidelis Ogbobe, said Mrs Buhari took the action following the intervention of well-meaning Nigerians.

Ogbobe relied on Section 108 subsection 2(a) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act to move the application for the withdrawal of the case.

Ruling on the matter, Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court commended Mrs Buhari for forgiving the student.