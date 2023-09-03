Naira’ll bounce back, stronger than dollar soon, says Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has said that Nigeria would experience glorious days again when the naira was more valuable than the United States dollar.

Adeboye said this on Sunday while preaching on ‘Uncommon Miracles’ during the September Thanksgiving Service of the church at the RCCG, National Headquarters, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The renowned revered pastor was recounting how he encountered uncommon financial miracles in his early days as the GO of the church.

He, then, mentioned that the Nigerian naira was stronger than the dollar and had more purchasing power than now, and prayed that such glorious days would return.

Adeboye, however, observed faint ‘Amen’ from the congregation and re-echoed that whether they believed or not, those glorious days would return, which made the members respond with a resounding ‘Amen!’

“When the naira was stronger than the dollar. Don’t worry, those days will return,” Adeboye said.

Reacting to the congregation’s reluctant agreement, he affirmed, “Oh! I know you don’t believe me. If the Lord I serve is still on the throne, those glorious days will return.”

“Maybe when that happens, you will know that there is a God of miracles,” he added.

Naira is facing a turbulent time at the moment, in a Nigerian economy gasping for breath as President Bola Tinubu has rolled out economic reforms to stabilise the country.