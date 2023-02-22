in NEWS

Naira Scarcity: Woman turns spider man to jump the queue and enters the banking hall (Video)

169 Views

Woman turns to spider woman to enter banking hall

A video showing the moment a grown woman channels her inner Spider-Man to skip a queue to enter a bank hall has surfaced online and sparked mixed reactions.

In the video making the rounds, the grown-up woman could be seen climbing an iron fence in front of the bank.

Sharing the video, actor Adima Somadina via his Instagram page wrote, “See what this woman has to go through just to get into the bank & get money to feed her family ,her own money she put in the bank ..this is funny but it’s our reality and it’s really sad to see 🥹.”

Watch the video below

Spread the love

Written by Online Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Atiku addresses Nigerians ahead of the presidential election

Video: Atiku addresses Nigerians ahead 2023 presidential election
Supreme Court fixes March 3 for judgement

Supreme Court fixes March 3 for judgement