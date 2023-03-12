Sunday, March 12, 2023
NEWS

Naira scarcity: Emefiele, others at CBN acting above the law – Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode rained curses on Godwin Emefiele over the continued naira scarcity
Femi Fani _kayode

Former Minister of Aviation and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has rained curses on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele and others at the apex court over the continued naira scarcity.

Fani-Kayode said God’s judgment and curse would be on Emefiele and those at CBN who would not obey the Supreme Court ruling.

In a tweet, Fani-Kayode lamented that Emefiele and others at the CBN are acting like they are above the law.

He wrote: “May God’s judgement & curse be upon those at Central Bank who believe that, despite the ruling of the courts, they are above the law & are greater than their creator.

“Your money, power, properties & wealth are for but a fleeting moment in the sands of time & echoes of eternity.

“Nigeria is for the living & not the dead. Obi-tuary (message of death) & A-tiku (death) are not our portions.

“The Lord of Hosts raised a standard against them & bound the spirit of death that leads them.”

The CBN had refused to obey the Supreme Court ruling as naira scarcity persists in the country with massive hunger in the land.

The apex court had recently ruled that both the old and new naira notes remain legal tenders until December 31, 2023.

 

