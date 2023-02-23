Naira redesign: IGP give reason why governors opposing Buhari cannot be prosecuted

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has explained why governors cannot be charged over alleged inflammatory comments related to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira redesign policy

Baba spoke with journalists after a meeting of the National Security Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

Governors such as Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state have openly criticized Buhari’s directive on the naira redesign policy.

Although the Federal Government announced that the old N500 and N1000 notes are no longer legal tender, El-Rufai and Abiodun insisted that they remain valid until the Supreme Court rules on the matter.

“We all know why the governors have not been cautioned. We are investigating. Whoever does anything can be investigated.

“But for him to be prosecuted, there are some people who have immunity. I think that is one of the reasons, but that will not stop us from cautioning them, from warning them, from advising them, and we are doing so,” Usman Baba said.

