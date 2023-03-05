Naira redesign: Emefiele will be ‘Zebra in hands of Tigers’ if Buhari leaves – Shehu Sani

Former Nigerian lawmaker and social critic, Senator Shehu Sani has predicted that the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, would be helpless when President Muhammadu Buhari may have left office.

Sani likened Emefiele’s condition as “Zebra in the hands of Tigers”, when Buhari leaves office in May 29.

His statement is contained in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

Recall that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and his camp in the All Progressives Congress, APC, had fought against the apex bank’s Naira redesign policy.

The Supreme Court ended the controversy over the Naira redesign policy when it nullified the policy on Friday.

However, Sani believed Emefiele would not be protected against those who fought the policy when the current president leaves office.

“When Baba is gone, Emefiele will be like Zebra in the hands of Tigers,” he tweeted.