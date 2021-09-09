NEWS
Naira plunges further to N543 per $1
The Nigerian currency, the naira, has hit an all-time low after exchanging for N543 against the dollar, at the parallel market on Thursday.
While bureau de change operators in Abuja bought dollar at N540, it was sold for N543.
The British Pound was also sold for £1/N740.
This is barely a week after the naira exchanged for N530 against the dollar, at the parallel market.
SaharaReporters had reported that the naira also dipped to 720 against the pound at the parallel market from 717/£1 last week Wednesday, while the euro rose to N620 from N616.
The Central Bank of Nigeria some months ago barred the sale of forex to all bureau de change operators across the country.
On June 27, 2021, the CBN ended the sales of Forex to BDCs saying the parallel market had become a conduit for illicit Forex flows and graft.
The CBN said it would also no longer process applications for BDC licences in the country.
Weekly sales of foreign exchange by the CBN will henceforth go directly to commercial banks, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, said.
The Committee of Banks Chief Executive Officer headed by the CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, had stated on July 29 that the exchange rate would drop to around N423 to the dollar on the parallel market.
Similarly, on August 9, 2021, the Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Bismarck Rewane, said the naira would rise in the parallel market towards 490-495 against the dollar in August/September.
NEWS
Police in Lagos raid Mushin, arrest 10 suspects
The Lagos State Police Command carried raided Mushin area and environs.
Ten suspected criminals in all identified hideouts were arrested.
The youths allegedly took part in recent cult clashes and other punishable activities.
A statement on Thursday by Adekunle Ajisebutu, Police Pulic Relations Officer said the operation did not infringe on the rights of law-abiding citizens.
“The aim is to take the fight to the doorsteps of criminals and miscreants whose stock-in-trade is causing pain and losses to innocent residents”, he noted.
The spokesman recalled the directive of Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu to rid Lagos of unscrupulous elements.
Odumosu has directed that all suspects be taken to the Command’s Special Squad for profiling and arraignment in court.
NEWS
Nigerian top Emir dies 3 months after bandits shot son dead
The Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Niger State, Alhaji Saidu Umaru Namaska, has died at the age of 84.
The emir spent 47 years on the throne.
The monarch died at a hospital in Abuja though the details are still sketchy.
The family and palace have yet to issue an official statement regarding the loss but a source confirmed the demise of the monarch.
The emir’s death comes three months after bandits gunned down his son during an attack on the monarch’s farm.
Bashir Namaska, the prince was killed alongside others working on the farm at Masuga village along the Kontagora-Rijau Road in Niger State.
The traditional ruler’s son was the Sardauna of Kontagora and had been standing in for his father, the Sarkin Sudan, who was reported to have been sick for some months.
NEWS
State Attorneys General sue Nigeria’s Attorney-General Malami over non-remittance of N176billion from stamp duties
The attorneys general in Nigeria’s 36 States have sued the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for non-remittance of stamp duties fund generated from the states.
According to a court document, the attorneys sued Malami because funds generated from stamp duties are not remitted into states’ coffers, People’s Gazette reports.
They sought an order of the court to mandate Malami to pay N176 billion for the backlog of stamp duties received between 2015 and 2020.
The document read partly, “An order of this honourable court directing the defendant to pay over to the plaintiffs all the sum of monies amounting to one hundred and seventy-six billion, sixty-seven million, four hundred thousand naira (N176,067,400,000,00) representing ascertained and admitted collected stamp duties on individual persons’ transactions within their respective states for the period of 2015 and 2020, and thereafter till the time of the judgment of this honourable court or any other sum as the plaintiffs may be found entitled by the honourable court.”
The attorneys general also sought an order of perpetual injunction, “restraining the defendant by himself, privies, agents or any persons by whatever name or howsoever called from appointing anyone for the purpose of collecting Stamp Duties on individual persons’ transactions within the respective states of the plaintiffs henceforth.”
They further sought to declare that Malami had no right to withhold stamp duty transactions from individuals in their states.
In the document, they argued that Malami should not be allowed to collect, administer or collect stamp duties.
“A declaration that the defendant is not entitled to collect, administer, or keep the proceeds of any stamp duties on transactions involving individuals within the respective states of the plaintiffs or any manner interfere with the plaintiff’s right and authority in the administering the provision of Section 4(2) of the Stamp Duties Act Cap. S8 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria,” the document explained.
They sought the court to declare their entitlement to receive 85 per cent of stamp duties generated from electronic money transfer levies and others.
They demanded a declaration that “the plaintiffs are entitled to 85% of all stamp duties collected on electronic money transfer levy, on electronic receipts or electronic transfer for money deposited in deposit money banks and financial institutions, on any type of account to be accounted for and expressed to be received by the person to whom the transfer or deposit is made in the plaintiffs’ respective states.”
Latest News
- Police in Lagos raid Mushin, arrest 10 suspects
- Naira plunges further to N543 per $1
- Nigerian top Emir dies 3 months after bandits shot son dead
- State Attorneys General sue Nigeria’s Attorney-General Malami over non-remittance of N176billion from stamp duties
- Lagos Assembly passes bills on open grazing ban, VAT
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
A big 4-5 won’t stretch out the punani!
-
NEWS1 day ago
Governor Umahi needs mental checks for wishing Buhari’s type on Nigerians in 2023 – PDP
-
POLITICS2 days ago
PDP Govs to meet Wednesday to decide on zoning of NWC offices
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
‘Stop the madness’, Tuface breaks silence on row with Annie
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Two former North-west governors visit Tinubu in London
-
NEWS2 days ago
DSS files terrorism charges against two remaining Sunday Igboho’s aides
-
NEWS1 day ago
God won’t give Nigeria another president like Buhari – Wike
-
LIFESTYLES20 hours ago
Which age group is more sexual?