Naira notes scarcity: Edo govt calls for calm, says APC behind violent protests

Gov Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Wednesday called on Edo citizens to be calm as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was working hard to address the cash crunch.The

Obaseki made the call against the backdrop of the protest in parts of the Benin metropolis over the scarcity of the new naira notes.

Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser on Media Projects, who sopke on behalf of the governor at a press briefing noted that the government was also concerned about the hardship faced by the people in getting the new notes.

Three persons were feared dead during a protest in Benin on Wednesday over the cashless policy.

”Edo people should be calm. Save your vengeance and show it on election day by identifying the political party that caused the pain.

“Be patient, get your PVCs and show your displeasure at the polls, Enthrone the party that can bring succor,” Osagie said.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Orientation and Communication, Chris Nehikhare, accused the opposition party in the State of being responsible for the protest.

“This is a systematic protest organised across the country. They targeted Edo, Delta, and Oyo States and these are PDP States.

”It does not make sense for PDP States to be attacking PDP infrastructure when the policy causing the problems is an APC policy,” he said.