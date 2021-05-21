Naira Marley reacts after being criticized for his abnormal sexual fantasies

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley has said that he has the right to a threesome after being lambasted for his wild sexual fantasy.



This comes after the 31-year-old singer took to his social media handle to reveal his sexual desire and fantasy to the world.

According to Naira Marley, via his instastories talked about how he’d love to have sex with a mother and her daughter, furthering revealed wanting ‘some’ on a cab with an Igbo driver on the wheels.

However, the sexual statements sparked outrage leading to a tongue lashing amongst Nigerians on social media, who openly condemned and criticized him for such an abnormal sexual fantasy.

Reacting to the outrage, Naira Marley via his verified Twitter, made clear his rights to have a threesome as long as it’s consensual and legal. He also noted that he’d only trying to be himself.

Taking to his Twitter handle, He wrote; ”Maybe My thoughts are wild. They tell you to be yourself, but when you be yourself, they are quick to judge you. I have the right to a threesome as long as it’s consensual and legal.”