Naira Marley in police custody over MohBad’s death

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested music star, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, over the death of one of his former signees, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as MohBad

Benjamin Hundeyin, police spokesman in Lagos, confirmed this on Tuesday night.

“Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities,” Hundeyin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

After MohBad died on September 12 and was buried the next day, Naira Marley and some others, including Sam Larry, were called out for allegedly frustrating him.

But the Marlian Records boss in a statement shared on his Instagram handle absolved himself of any wrongdoing.

Also, in an interview with Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, Naira Marley had said he was ready to submit himself for investigations on the condition that his safety is guaranteed.

He said he had been out of the country since August 31, 2023, and only found out about MohBad’s death on social media.

He said: “I was out of Nigeria from the 31st of August. I’ve been with my family up till date. I haven’t been to Nigeria (since then) that’s one.

“Two, He (Mohbad) has left Marlian Music since… I don’t know the particular date but since 2022, he has left Marlian Music. We’ve not stopped him from dropping music or anything. He has been working with one PR (firm) or something like that ever since.

“So, when I heard about his death, it was shocking to me. I was out of the country as well. So, I have to find out what was wrong with him just as much as everybody is trying to find out. So, I’m just finding out what was wrong with him online. I’m seeing all the lies too. But we’ve to focus on the fact that: who was he with? How did he die?

“If you’re blaming me, how did I kill him? I have nothing to do with his death or whatsoever. I was so hurt when I heard that. I’ve nothing whatsoever to do with his death. I am willing to return to Nigeria to answer questions if the police can guarantee my safety.

“I don’t belong to any cult. I don’t know what a cult is. I have been running away from all these people. I’m actually anti-cult.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Naira Marley announced that he had arrived in Nigeria and was ready to cooperate with the police.

In a tweet, hee wrote, “I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It’s important I do my part for Imole. I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail.”