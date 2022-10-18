Naira gains marginally, exchanges at 441.25 to dollar

The Naira on Monday exchanged N441.25 against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, making a slight appreciation.

The figure represented a slight increase of 0.03 percent when compared to the N441.38 it exchanged for the dollar before the close of business on 14 October.

The open indicative rate closed at N439.63 to the dollar on Monday.

Meanwhile, an exchange rate of N442.50 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N441.25.

Within the day’s trading, the Naira sold for as low as N425 to the dollar.

A total of 46.21 million was traded in foreign exchange at the official investors and exporters window on Monday.