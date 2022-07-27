BUSINESS
Naira falls to new low against dollar
Naira fell significantly against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Tuesday, a day after the currency recorded a meagre gain at the spot market.
According to data published on the FMDO website where forex is officially traded, naira which opened at N427.30 closed at N431.00 to a dollar on Tuesday.
This represents a N3.87 or 0.90 per cent devaluation from N427.17 it exchanged in the previous session on Monday.
The currency oscillated to an intraday high of N414.00 and stooped to a low of N444.00 before closing at N431.00 per $1 on Tuesday, the second business day of the week.
Forex turnover at the market on Tuesday plummeted by 35.40 per cent with $58.03 million posted at the close of market against the $89.79 million recorded in the previous session on Monday.
This is the weakest rate the currency has traded at the Nafex window this year. The new record is 0.2 per cent weaker than the N430.33 weakest rate the currency closed at on 15 July.
Amidst forex scarcity, the local currency has been trading at weak rates in recent weeks and months at both the official and parallel market segments.
Within the past six months , naira exchanges with the U.S dollar have been in the range of N417 and N430.33 benchmarks before touching a new low of N431.00 at the official market on Tuesday.
At the black market, exchangers said the forex scarcity pushed currency dealers to exchange at no specific amount on Tuesday.
“People are buying and selling as they like, I cannot tell you that this is the fixed amount we exchanged today,” said Shuaibu, a currency trader at Uyo.
He said naira was bought and sold between N670 and N685 mark and above.
“The market has scattered, people are just buying and selling anyhow,” he added.
At the Abuja black market, currency dealers said they exchanged the naira with the greenback currency at N670.00 and above to a dollar on Tuesday.
BUSINESS
European markets nudge higher ahead of Fed decision
European markets were cautiously higher on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the latest monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.2% in early trade, with banks climbing 1.5% to lead gains while basic resources slid 0.9%.
Global investors are focused today on the Fed’s forthcoming monetary policy decision, due to be announced Wednesday following a two-day meeting. Markets are widely anticipating a second consecutive 75 basis point hike to interest rates.
Like many central banks around the world, the Fed is acting aggressively to rein in inflation against a backdrop of slowing economic activity.
Concerns for the global economy deepened on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth projections for 2022 and 2023, dubbing the world’s economic outlook “gloomy and more uncertain.”
The IMF now expects the global economy to grow 3.2% this year, before slowing further to a 2.9% GDP rate in 2023. The revisions mark a downgrade of 0.4 and 0.7 percentage points, respectively, from its April projections.
On the data front, German consumer sentiment is projected to slide to a record low in August as fears about diminishing gas supplies compound pressures from supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine.
The GFK institute’s consumer sentiment index dropped to -30.6 points heading into August, below the previous record low of -27.7 at the start of July.
Earnings in focus
It’s a busy day for earnings in Europe with Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank reporting as well as Daimler, Danone, Carrefour and Airbus.
Credit Suisse announced that CEO Thomas Gottstein would step down as the bank reported a massive second-quarter loss, as poor investment bank performance and mounting litigation provisions hammered earnings.
The embattled Swiss bank posted a net loss of 1.593 billion Swiss francs ($1.66 billion), far below consensus expectations among analysts for a 398.16 million Swiss franc loss.
Gottstein, who took the reins in early 2020 following the resignation of predecessor Tidjane Thiam after a spying scandal, will be replaced by Ulrich Koerner, previously CEO of the bank’s asset management division.
Credit Suisse shares added 0.7% in early trade.
Deutsche Bank beat market expectations to post an eighth straight quarter of profit on Wednesday, recording a second-quarter net income of 1.046 billion euros ($1.06 billion).
The German lender exceeded consensus expectations among analysts aggregated by Refinitiv of a 960.2 million euro profit, and vastly improved on the 692 million euro profit for the same period last year.
Despite the positive result, Deutsche Bank shares slipped 2% in early deals.
At the bottom of the Stoxx 600, Luxembourg-based laboratory group Eurofins Scientific fell more than 8% after its earnings report.
At the top of the index, French fiber optic cable company Nexans gained more than 7% after strong first-half results.
BUSINESS
Stock futures rise ahead of key Fed decision
Stock futures climbed early on Wednesday morning as traders await the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision, scheduled to be announced Wednesday afternoon.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 105 points, or 0.33%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.75% and Nasdaq 100 futures increased 1.35%. Shares of Enphase Energy gained about 6% after the bell on solid quarterly earnings. Chipotle also added 8% in after-hours trading following its mixed second-quarter earnings release.
Stocks slumped Tuesday as earnings season continued. Walmart cut its earnings forecast, sending other retailers such as Kohl’s, Target, Macy’s, Nordstrom and Ross Stores lower on fears that high inflation has prompted consumers to pull back on discretionary spending.
E-commerce stocks were also down in Tuesday’s session, pulled lower by inflation sentiment and news that Shopify would slash 10% of its workforce. Amazon, Square parent Block and PayPal all fell.
Companies reported mixed earnings, showing how they’re grappling with headwinds such as economic uncertainty, foreign exchange pressures, supply chain disruptions and high inflation. General Motors shares dipped after the auto giant missed Wall Street’s earnings estimates. Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, 3M and General Electric jumped on solid results.
“The stubbornness of inflation could turn out to be a problem,” Dennis Lockhart, an economist and former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, said on CNBC’s “Fast Money” on Tuesday.
There are more major earnings reports to come. On Wednesday, Boeing and Shopify are expected to release their quarterly results before the bell. Qualcomm, Ford and Meta Platforms will report at the end of the day.
Investors are also awaiting a key announcement from the Federal Reserve. The central bank will announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday afternooon. Markets widely expect a three-quarter percentage point increase in the benchmark rate.
BUSINESS
Restructure your debts urgently, IMF tells Nigeria, others
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised Nigeria and other African countries to as a matter of urgency take proactive measures to restructure their debts.
The Washington-based institution also retained Nigeria’s projected economic growth for 2022 at 3.4 per cent and that of 2023 at 3.2 per cent, which was an increase of 0.1 per cent compared with the 3.1 per cent it had projected for the country in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) in April.
This was disclosed during the virtual launch of the IMF’s WEO for July 2022 titled, “Gloomy and More Uncertain,’ yesterday.
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, last week sounded the alarm bells as she revealed that the country’s debt service cost in the first quarter (Q1) 2022 was N1.94 trillion, N310 billion higher than the actual revenue received during the period.
Elevated debt level has also been the trend in other countries in Africa.
Responding to a question on the rise and looming debt crisis in Africa, the Chief Economist and Director, Research Department, IMF, Mr. Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said: “On a number of countries when you have a combination of shocks and we’ve experienced shocks upon shocks. We have the pandemic, we have the impact of the war, and elevated energy and food prices that are hitting a number of countries that don’t have really a lot of fiscal space and many of the low-income countries.
“They can get into a situation where their debts are assessed as unsustainable meaning that there are financing gaps and the financing gaps need to be closed and that require having the creditors and the country negotiate a reduction in the claims on the country. That’s what the debt restructuring process means.”
Speaking further, the IMF official said: “And that process is absolutely vital because if you don’t have a reduction in the claims of debt restructuring, then the country is still saddled with unsustainable liabilities that it has to service and is unable to.
“So that process is one that also unlocks once we have restored debt sustainability. It unlocks access to IMF resources and that’s the point at which the IMF can come in and provide some financial assistance.”
According to him, there was need for governments in Africa to adopt proactive measures in addressing their debt challenges.
He added: “So that’s a critical step and a number of countries are actually currently under discussions to reduce their external debt and we can anticipate that others will be doing so.
“It is important that this process happens as quickly as possible and that countries may be proactive in terms of seeking a debt resolution, maybe ahead rather than waiting until it’s too late. That is because when it’s too late, then you really have no policy options and no room. But it’s an important part of the process.
“The IMF has a role to play and we are trying to help both in terms of facilitating debt resolution and also providing the financial assistance that we can, once this is established.”
On his part, the Division Chief, Research Department, Mr. Daniel Leigh said: “The main challenge that we are focusing on is indeed the risk of debt distress.”
The latest WEO further stated that tighter financial conditions could trigger debt distress in emerging market and developing economies.
It states: “As advanced economy central banks raise interest rates to fight inflation, financial conditions worldwide will continue to tighten. The resulting increase in borrowing costs will, without correspondingly tighter domestic monetary policies, put pressure on international reserves and cause depreciation versus the dollar, inducing balance sheet valuation losses among economies with dollar-denominated net liabilities.
“Such challenges will come at a time when government financial positions in many countries are already stretched, implying less room for fiscal policy support, with 60 percent of low-income countries in or at high risk of government debt distress.”
Latest News
- Austin Butler ‘went home in tears’ after being heckled by Baz Luhrmann and execs
- Kimpembe takes final decision on joining Chelsea as London club signs Mbabu
- Shawn Mendes cancels the rest of his tour for mental health break
- Senator Gobir emerges APC caucus Chairman
- Insecurity: House of Reps to serve Buhari impeachment notice soon – Elumelu
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
ASUU Strike: Police warn hoodlums as NLC solidarity rally holds
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Nicolas Pepe tells Arsenal fans he is going nowhere despite shock Newcastle transfer links for £72m flop winger
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Steph Nayah accuses Apostle Suleman of Indulging in threesome with Iyabo Ojo
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
These are the companies in the race as India’s 5G auction kicks off today
-
NEWS1 day ago
Pastor Ibiyeomie again threatens to jail any journalist who criticises him
-
NEWS2 days ago
Buhari appoints Dauda Biu as acting FRSC Corps Marshal￼
-
ENTERTAINMENT20 hours ago
‘I only lost the Headies not my life’, Singer Portable says as he reacts to his disqualification
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian urge Instagram to stop copying TikTok