Friday, August 25, 2023

Naira crumbles to 920/$

Updated:
Wale Adediran
By Wale Adediran
Naira crumbles to 920/$
The value of the naira against the United States dollar weakened from 900/dollar on Wednesday to 920/dollar on Thursday at the black market.

The naira which had hit 945/dollar at the parallel market about two weeks ago, rebounded last week.

However, the local currency began a move southward this week, a situation that has unsettled economic managers and stakeholders in the oil and gas sector.

The local currency, which had gained in recent days, returned to a downward trend as scarcity of of dollars hit the black market again.

The Naira had traded between 850/dollar and 880/dollar earlier this week. On Wednesday, the naira fell further at the parallel market, while it also fell on the Investor & Exporter (I8E) window to 773.42/$.

BDC operators in Lagos, Kano, Abuja and airports sold the hard currency between 895/dollar and 905/dollar on Wednesday.

A BDC operator at the Lagos Airport, who simply identified himself as Bashir Ibrahim, told our corresspondent on Thursday that “We bought and sold the naira today at 900/$ and N920/$ respctively.”

