NAFDAC to test Indomie Noodles over allegations of cancer-causing chemical

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) will investigate allegations of a cancer-causing chemical found in Indomie noodles.

Health officials in Malaysia and Taiwan have detected ethylene oxide in Indomie’s special chicken flavour noodles, causing a recall in those countries.

Ethylene oxide is a gas used for sterilizing medical equipment and plastics, but is known to be a cancer-causing chemical.

Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC director-general said the agency will begin random sample tests of Indomie noodles and other brands from May 2, following the recalls in these countries.

She stated that NAFDAC’s food safety and applied nutrition directorate will sample from production facilities, while the post-marketing surveillance directorate will sample from markets.

The DG said the product is on the prohibition list of the federal government, adding that it is not registered by the agency and had been banned from importation to Nigeria years ago.

She said NAFDAC is working to ensure that the product is not being smuggled and that the feedback from the investigations would be communicated to the public.

“It should be noted that Indomie noodles have been banned from being imported into the country for many years. It is one of the foods on the government prohibition list. It is not allowed in Nigeria, and therefore not registered by NAFDAC,”

“What we are doing is an extra caution to ensure that the product is not smuggled in and if so, our post-marketing surveillance would detect it. We also want to be sure that the spices used for the Indomie and other noodles in Nigeria are tested.

Indofood, the makers of Indomie noodles, claim their product is safe and compliant with international food safety regulations.

Taufik Wiraatmadja, a member of the board of directors at Indofoods, said the noodles received standard certifications and were produced in compliance with international food safety regulations.