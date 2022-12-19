NAFDAC alerts Nigerians on existence of fake COVID-19 test kits

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Sunday alerted Nigerians about counterfeit Covid-19 Antigen rapid test kits in circulation.

The Agency made this known in a public alert released to newsmen on Sunday.

The counterfeit BTNX Incorporated COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits were communicated to NAFDAC by Health Canada.

Health Canada had said that the fake test kits were sold online in 25-pack boxes by a distributor called Healthful Plus who does not have the required licence.

According to NAFDAC, the packaging of the counterfeit kits resembles the authentic BTNX Inc. products in colour and typeface and uses the BTNX Incorporated.

It said that the device identifier has “COV-19C25”, but also has several key differences, adding that it was labelled as manufactured by “Health Advance Inc.” instead of BTNX Inc.

NAFDAC pointed out that the products had a claim of endorsement by government authorities, such as Health Canada.

The agency advised wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies and consumers to ensure that their products are obtained from authentic and reliable sources.

NAFDAC warned that those in possession of the counterfeit product should immediately discontinue sale or use and submit stock to the nearest agency office.

It advised Healthcare providers and consumers to report suspected counterfeit health products to NAFDAC.

NAFDAC also advised the public to report adverse effects via pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng, and e-reporting platforms www.nafdac.gov.ng or via the Med- safety application.