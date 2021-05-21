Connect with us
NAF confirms aircraft crash in Kaduna

3 hours ago

The Nigerian Air Force has confirmed that an aircraft crashed near the Kaduna International Airport on Friday.

The force confirmed this in a statement by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Edward Gabkwet.

It tweeted, “An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon.

13 mins ago

May 21, 2021

Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) on Friday conferred the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed with honourary Fellowship Awards of the institute.

The award was conferred at the annual NIPR Presidential Dinner & Award ceremony held in Bauchi.

The award was in recognition the governor’s immense contributions to the promotion of public relations as a revered professional arm in government activities in the state.

Also honoured was the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu

Identities of passengers who died alongside Chief of Army Staff revealed

36 mins ago

May 21, 2021

A plane crash that occurred in Kaduna State on Friday claimed the Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru.

Attahiru was not alone on the ill-fated aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force that crashed around 6pm on Friday.

A list of the flight crew and other persons on board has been released.

See the list below

LT GEN I ATTAHIRU.
BRIG GEN MI ABDULKADIR.
BRIG GEN OLAYINKA.
BRIG GEN KULIYA.
MAJ LA HAYAT.
MAJ HAMZA.
SGT UMAR.
CREW

FLT LT TO ASANIYI
FLT LT AA OLUFADE.
SGT ADESINA.
ACM OYEDEPO.

Attahiru, others’ death, a mortal blow -Buhari

46 mins ago

May 21, 2021

Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has described the air crash that claimed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers as “a mortal blow to our underbelly.”

He regretted that the incident happened at a time men of the nation’s armed forces were poised to end the security challenges facing Nigeria.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘President Buhari expresses shock, sorrow over death of Lt. Gen. Attahiru, others.”

Adesina quoted the President as consoling families of the deceased, the military, and Nigerians in general, describing them as “heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.”

According to the statement, while praying that God receives the souls of the patriots, the President said the crash “is one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country.”

The President pledged that the departed would not die in vain.

