NAF airstrikes foil ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists fresh attack in Borno
The air component of the Operation Hadin Kai in the early hours of Sunday reportedly foiled a fresh attack by Boko Haram and Islamic of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists aimed at overrunning Aulari, a location near West of Bama in Borno State.
The attempt was thwarted as gallant troops successfully warded off the attack while the terrorists had to retreat towards Sambisa forest their traditional stronghold.
According to local sources in Bama, a NAF A-Jet was subsequently mobilised to track them as they retreated and were sighted in four gun trucks that were engaged.
It was gathered that after engaging the fleeing terrorists with rockets, three of the gun trucks were completely destroyed and burnt while the other was immobilized.
A number of insurgents were also neutralized in the process while others were in disarray with serious gunshot wounds
Where contacted, the NAF Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the development, saying that normalcy had since been restored in the area and that there was no cause for concern as the troops were in total control of the situation.
He declared that there would be no breathing space for the remnant insurgents as the military would not rest until normalcy is restored in the troubled zones in the country.
Kwara suspends Arabic school head over unsavoury punishment of students
Kwara State Government has suspended the head of an Arabic school in Ilorin, the state capital over unsavoury manner students were punished for alleged misconduct in the school.
It is recalled that a video that went viral at the weekend showed four male students of an Arabic school caning the affected students while being forced to kneel for allegedly taking alcohol.
According to a statement by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, a government delegation has visited the Arabic school whose students were seen in a video footage being punished for alleged conducts conceived to be contrary to the rules of the school.
The government team comprised the Mrs Kawu; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam) Alhaji Danmaigoro; Dr Saudat AbduBaqi of the University of Ilorin; Mallam Lawal Olohungbebe of Kwara State University; and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye.
The team was joined by the Divisional Police Officer Ganmo SP Oko Nkama and a representative of the NSCDC, DSC Parati AbdulHameed.
The statement also said the government’s team carefully listened to the authorities of the Arabic school, the father of the sole girl in the video, and four other students involved in the unsavoury development.
“Regardless of the explanations of the authorities on the development, the self-confessed consent of the parents and regret of the affected students, the government seriously frowns at the harsh beating seen in the footage.
“Consequently, the government has directed the setting up of an investigative committee, comprising Muslim scholars, leaders and government officials, to look into the issue while the head of the Arabic school, who admitted to directing the punishment, has been asked to step aside pending the conclusion of the investigation.
“The government has also taken the affected students to a public hospital for proper medical examination and treatment. This is to ensure that none of them suffers any physical or psychological damage.
“The government appeals for calm while the committee does its works and submits a report for further action.
“The government commends the Ganmo Muslim community for the support given to the team.”
NUPENG suspends planned nationwide strike
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended its planned strike action earlier scheduled to commence on Monday.
It said the development was due to an understanding reached with the Union by the management of the NNPC at a meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Sunday.
In a statement issued by its President, Comrade William Akporeha and General Secretary Comrade Afolabi Olawale, it said the suspension was predicated on its belief that the understanding reached with the government on Sunday, as well as at a meeting of Tuesday, October 12, 2021, will be fulfilled to the letter.
“We wish to clearly make it known to all well-meaning Nigerians that have variously appealed to us on these issues that our plan was not intended to inflict further pains on Nigerians but to ensure observance of minimum safety on our highways for the good of lives and properties.
“We are well aware of the impact our actions usually have on the people, businesses and the nation at large but we cannot continue to watch as things continue to degenerate in our industry,” it said.
In view of this, it said the Union would not hesitate to re-commence the action without any notice if the understanding reached in these two meetings is not fully implemented within the timeframe agreed upon
“With this, our petroleum tanker drivers are hereby directed to continue providing services for the efficient and effective distribution of petroleum products to homes and workplaces across the country.”
Nursing mother, daughter abducted as gunmen break into Adamawa police station
Heavily armed bandits on Sunday morning attacked on a Divisional Police Station in Adamawa State.
The incident happened in Ngurore, a satellite town on the outskirts of Yola, the state capital, along Yola-Gombe Road.
An eyewitness said the bandits, who came in their number, arrived in the town around 5 am.
They subsequently opened fire on the police station and also kidnapped a woman with her daughter from a nearby house.
He said, “They came in large numbers, some in Hilux vans, others on motorcycles.
“They divided themselves into two groups, one group engaged the police station; the other group went to the residence of Alhaji Umaru.
“They have sadly succeeded in kidnapping his wife, Hauwa Umaru and her daughter.”
The police spokesperson in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje has confirmed the incident, saying no damage was done to the police station.
He said, “Yes, there was an attack on Ngurore police station this morning; but nothing was carted away and none of our gallant officers was injured.
“As we speak, there are also ongoing, coordinated efforts at restoring public order in the town and its environs.
“However, following the unfortunate attack on Ngurore police station and the house of Alhaji Umaru of Nasarawa B, one Hauwa Umaru and her daughter were kidnapped on Sunday, 10 October, 2021.
“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has ordered the deployment of an additional operational asset including Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), crack squad and anti-kidnapping units to Ngurore.
“The operational units are expected to carry out confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots in coordinated operations with the gallant men on the ground to rescue the kidnapped victims and apprehend the culprits.
“The CP assured that the Command is committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders towards restoring public order in Ngurore and other parts of the state.
“Meanwhile, the Head of the Police Intervention Team, SP Babagana Abubakar is already on the ground to coordinate police investigative, operational and rescue response.
