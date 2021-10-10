NAF airstrikes foil ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists fresh attack in Borno

The air component of the Operation Hadin Kai in the early hours of Sunday reportedly foiled a fresh attack by Boko Haram and Islamic of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists aimed at overrunning Aulari, a location near West of Bama in Borno State.

The attempt was thwarted as gallant troops successfully warded off the attack while the terrorists had to retreat towards Sambisa forest their traditional stronghold.

According to local sources in Bama, a NAF A-Jet was subsequently mobilised to track them as they retreated and were sighted in four gun trucks that were engaged.



It was gathered that after engaging the fleeing terrorists with rockets, three of the gun trucks were completely destroyed and burnt while the other was immobilized.

A number of insurgents were also neutralized in the process while others were in disarray with serious gunshot wounds

Where contacted, the NAF Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the development, saying that normalcy had since been restored in the area and that there was no cause for concern as the troops were in total control of the situation.

He declared that there would be no breathing space for the remnant insurgents as the military would not rest until normalcy is restored in the troubled zones in the country.

