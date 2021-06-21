‘Na God’ – Funke Akindele celebrates her latest achievement

One of Nigeria’s most successful actresses, Funke Akindele has announced her latest achievement and as expected, congratulations are in order already.

According to the Omo Ghetto crooner, she was announced as the most popular actress by Thenetng.

Speaking about this achievement, the mother of two said she owed the popularity to God, her hard work and her fans

Taking to her official Instagram page to celebrate, Funke wrote;

“Na God, hard work and my fans bring this popularity!! Chai!! I’m blessed. Thank you @thenetng

Oya #jenifans let’s keep keeping on o!!! #shemustbeobeyed is #comingsoon from #sceneoneproductions #funkeakindele #funkeakindelebello #mostpopularactress #contentcreator #filmmaker #actress #mamaibeji #iyawojjcskillz”

Reacting to this;

@officiallolo1 wrote “Congratulations tribes woman mi”

@iam_alesh wrote “Yassssssssssss congratulations ma”

@iteledicon01 wrote “Congratulations Bosslady”

@mustiphasholagbade wrote “Congratulations auntie mi. More”