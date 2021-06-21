CELEBRITIES
‘Na God’ – Funke Akindele celebrates her latest achievement
One of Nigeria’s most successful actresses, Funke Akindele has announced her latest achievement and as expected, congratulations are in order already.
According to the Omo Ghetto crooner, she was announced as the most popular actress by Thenetng.
Speaking about this achievement, the mother of two said she owed the popularity to God, her hard work and her fans
Taking to her official Instagram page to celebrate, Funke wrote;
“Na God, hard work and my fans bring this popularity!! Chai!! I’m blessed. Thank you @thenetng
Oya #jenifans let’s keep keeping on o!!! #shemustbeobeyed is #comingsoon from #sceneoneproductions #funkeakindele #funkeakindelebello #mostpopularactress #contentcreator #filmmaker #actress #mamaibeji #iyawojjcskillz”
Reacting to this;
@officiallolo1 wrote “Congratulations tribes woman mi”
@iam_alesh wrote “Yassssssssssss congratulations ma”
@iteledicon01 wrote “Congratulations Bosslady”
@mustiphasholagbade wrote “Congratulations auntie mi. More”
CELEBRITIES
‘Your knees no dey pain you?’ – Fans react to Toyin Abraham’s show of respect to elders
Fans of Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham have reacted to how she is always so quick to kneel down to her elderly ones to show them some respect.
This comes after the mother of one shared a video where she had a meeting with some people in Lagos and in the video, Toyin was seen kneeling down to greet all the elderly people she came across.
Captioning the video, the Alakada crooner wrote;
“A huge thanks to Baba wa Baale Ikota and my Ikota family… Thanks a lot for allowing us shoot in Ikota without any issue(mi o ri iru e ri)no stress,no wahala,no fight,just pure love from my Ikota family… Eshey modupe and lastly to my godparent for making it possible @tayofak @bashwale Thanks for always”
Reacting to Toyin’s display of elderly ones,
@april_esi wrote “Your kind of respect for people is something I must learn from you”
@chiming_surprises wrote “Your knee no far from ground”
@topsyshado1 wrote “U are well trained Mummy Ire.”
@wunmitrends wrote “This woman knee isnt far from the ground chai”
@i_am_candydessie wrote “The way you Dey knee down knee no Dey pain you ni”
@akinyomboadefunke wrote “She can knee down for africa”
@adeyemiasenuga wrote “As in see respect see as she Dey kneel down for everyone”
CELEBRITIES
Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke pays condolence visit to Prophet T.B Joshua’s family
Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations, Prophet T.B Joshua.
The prophet was reported dead on Sunday, 7th of June while heading to the hospital. And since then, Nigerian celebrities, politicians and citizens have mourned the 57-year-old clergy.
Taking to her Instagram page, Ronke Oshodi-Oke shared photos of her visit, which captured the moment she was signing the condolence register.
The actress bid a farewell to the popular clergy and wrote: Good night Daddy, till we meet and part no more. odaro sir.
CELEBRITIES
Kemi Olunloyo intervenes in Iyabo Ojo and her bestie, Omo Brish fued
Social media commentator Kemi Olunloyo has intervened in the feud between actress, Iyabo Ojo and one of her besties, Tosin Abiola aka Omo Brish.
For some days now, both have repeatedly thrown shades at each other.
Their social media fight started after Ojo shared a photo of Omo Brish from the wedding of celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani, and she refused to acknowledge it.
Instead, Omo Brish took to her social media page to call out Ojo, saying she’s toxic, a manipulator and a liar.
Responding to this, Iyabo Ojo took to her social media page to drag Omo Brish, revealing some of the things that transpired between them.
She warned her (Omo Brish) to stop seeking social media sympathy as she may not contain what will happen if she (Iyabo Ojo) decides to open up some can or worms about their relationship.
But Olunloyo on Thursday appealed to the two friends to sheathe their sword and allow peace to reign.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Olunloyo begged the Ojo and Omo Brish to stop the online attacks.
She said she is hopeful they will obey and stop all that they are doing.
