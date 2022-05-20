N80bn ‘Fraud’: Court grants EFCC permission to detain Accountant-General for more days

A Federal High Court has granted permission to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to detain the embattled Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, for more days.

The order was secured within 24 hours after Idris was arrested in Kano.

An official of the anti-graft agency, who did not want to be quoted, disclosed that the commission has been relying on the order to keep Idris in their custody pending the conclusion of their investigation.

Although the detective did not state the court where the order was obtained, he stated that Idris will only been released after the conclusion of their investigation.

“He is still here with us, he has been cooperating. We will get to the root of the matter. The good thing is that our legal department has secured a court order helping us to hold him till we conclude our investigations,” the source said.

When asked about when he would be released, the official said Idris may be charged to court anytime, saying “evidence at our disposal is damning”.

He added that some of the properties linked to him in Abuja, Lagos and Kano might be forfeited temporarily, noting that the commission will also push for their permanent forfeiture to the federal government.

The Federal Government on Wednesday announced the suspension of the embattled accountant-general with a view to allowing a thorough investigation.