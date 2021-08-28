CELEBRITIES
N30m suit: ‘Nollywood star Lizzy Anjorin evading service’
A sheriff of the Lagos State High Court, Inusile Babatunde, has alleged that Nollywood star, Mrs Elizabeth Anjorin Lawal, popularly known as Lizzy Anjorin, is evading service of court processes in the N30 million defamation suit filed against her.
Babatunde made the allegation in his six-paragraph affidavit sworn to on August 10, 2021, filed in support of an ex parte motion seeking to serve the court process on the defendant by substituted means.
Lizzy Anjorin was dragged before the court by a Canada-based Yoruba art and culture promoter, Mr Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye, popularly known as Baba Asa.
Babatunde alleged that attempts to serve the actress court processes have been unsuccessful because she made herself inaccessible.
He stated that the last attempt to serve the defendant was made on July 27, 2021 at her business address, Lizzy Anjorin Clothings, Road 5, Shop ‘I’ 323, Ikota Shopping Complex, VGC, Lekki, Lagos State.
He met with the defendant’s salesgirl who confirmed that her boss was around, but after calling her on phone, she allegedly avoided the service of the court processes.
Besides, the deponent averred that many people had called him, claiming to be lawyers to the defendant and requested that the court processes should be handed over to them. But he requested a power of attorney from Lizzy Anjorin, which they failed to produce.
In the claimant’s application pending before Justice Josephine Oyefeso, seeking to serve Lizzy Anjorin by substituted means, Baba Asa prayed the court for an order granting him leave to serve the court process on the defendant by pasting it in a conspicuous place at the mentioned address.
In the substantive suit, Oyatoye has asked the court to compel Lizzy Anjorin to pay him N30 million for alleged defamation.
Baba Asa is the plaintiff in the suit numbered LD/ADR/3481/2021, while Lizzy Anjorin is the sole defendant.
CELEBRITIES
Kanye West moves to change his name into two letters
American rapper, Kanye Omari West, is set to drop his 44 year-old name for the the moniker ‘Ye’.
TMZ citing some documents, reports that the rapper, who is in the midst of divorce with Kim Kardashian West, has petitioned the Los Angeles courts to approve the name change.
He had used the moniker for his eighth album, released in June 2018.
According to TMZ, name changing is quite easy in California, once there’s evidence it is not designed to commit fraud or other shenanigans.
The judge will approve such new name.
Kanye is thus expected to get the nod of the judge.
But there are complications on the way.
Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children, has “West” in her own surname, despite the moves for divorce.
His children too bear his surname.
Will the four kids now be North Ye, Saint Ye, Chicago Ye, and Psalm Ye?
CELEBRITIES
‘I still don’t understand why people criticise me so much’ – Regina Daniels
Regina Daniels, Nollywood actress, says she doesn’t understand why people criticise her so much.
The 21-year-old film star was addressing social media comments about her in an interview with BBC Igbo.
“I still don’t understand why people criticise me. I don’t check any of these comments. I don’t hear any of them. I don’t care and I don’t respond to any of these critics. I don’t know how they don’t bother me,” the actress said.
“I don’t know how I don’t like to talk about them. People have a very wrong perception of me. There are a lot of things they don’t know and I’m not even willing to let them know.
“There are other things I wish I could tell them, sometimes I just let them know and say whatever.”
In 2019, Daniels was the subject of heated social media arguments after she married Ned Nwoko, who was aged 59.
Ned Nwoko: Regina Daniels knows I can marry another wife
Regina Daniels, Ned Nowko, and their newborn
In the wake of the backlash that had trailed the union on the basis of the duo’s age difference, Daniels had said she couldn’t have married someone within her age group because she’s “very stubborn“.
Daniels and Nwoko had, in June 2020, welcomed their first child — a baby boy — together.
But Nwoko would later reveal that Daniels knows he can decide to marry more wives to have more children.
“I met Regina; liked her. We got married within three weeks. I married all my wives within the same period. I don’t believe in dating anybody to marry them. Don’t date anybody you want to marry,” Nwoko had stated at the time.
“When you marry them, you begin to fall in love from within the marriage. Even in my culture, as it were as a kid in the 60s, people were not dating. They arranged marriages from family to family; they choose a wife.”
CELEBRITIES
Paul Okoye’s marriage crashes as wife files for divorce
Anita Okoye, wife of Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rude Boy, has filed a petition for divorce.
This was revealed in a leaked petition which cited irreconcilable differences as the basis of the irretrievable breakdown of the seven-year-old marriage.
Recall that Rude Boy got married to Anita in 2014 after over 10 years of courtship.
Although the news of their pending divorce comes as a massive shock to many Nigerians, there had been indications that the couple had been in a serious domestic crisis.
According to reports, Paul Okoye is currently on a press tour and Anita has moved to the United States where she is working on her master’s degree as a graduate student.
