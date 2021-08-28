N30m suit: ‘Nollywood star Lizzy Anjorin evading service’

A sheriff of the Lagos State High Court, Inusile Babatunde, has alleged that Nollywood star, Mrs Elizabeth Anjorin Lawal, popularly known as Lizzy Anjorin, is evading service of court processes in the N30 million defamation suit filed against her.



Babatunde made the allegation in his six-paragraph affidavit sworn to on August 10, 2021, filed in support of an ex parte motion seeking to serve the court process on the defendant by substituted means.

Lizzy Anjorin was dragged before the court by a Canada-based Yoruba art and culture promoter, Mr Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye, popularly known as Baba Asa.

Babatunde alleged that attempts to serve the actress court processes have been unsuccessful because she made herself inaccessible.

He stated that the last attempt to serve the defendant was made on July 27, 2021 at her business address, Lizzy Anjorin Clothings, Road 5, Shop ‘I’ 323, Ikota Shopping Complex, VGC, Lekki, Lagos State.

He met with the defendant’s salesgirl who confirmed that her boss was around, but after calling her on phone, she allegedly avoided the service of the court processes.

Besides, the deponent averred that many people had called him, claiming to be lawyers to the defendant and requested that the court processes should be handed over to them. But he requested a power of attorney from Lizzy Anjorin, which they failed to produce.

In the claimant’s application pending before Justice Josephine Oyefeso, seeking to serve Lizzy Anjorin by substituted means, Baba Asa prayed the court for an order granting him leave to serve the court process on the defendant by pasting it in a conspicuous place at the mentioned address.

In the substantive suit, Oyatoye has asked the court to compel Lizzy Anjorin to pay him N30 million for alleged defamation.

Baba Asa is the plaintiff in the suit numbered LD/ADR/3481/2021, while Lizzy Anjorin is the sole defendant.