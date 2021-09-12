NEWS
N194bn COVID-19 allocations to Delta, Enugu, Kaduna, Sokoto missing — BudgIT
Of the N209.61 billion COVID-19 allocation made to Enugu, Sokoto, Delta and Kaduna states, only N14.73 billion was disbursed by the states, according to findings made by transparency and accountability civil society organisations, BudgIT and Follow The Money International.
They revealed that the sum of N50.13bn was earmarked for COVID-19 related spendings in Delta State in the 2020 budget but only N4.92bn was expended, creating a shortfall of N41.21bn.
Representative of Follow The Money International, Pearl Utuk, presented the findings at a press conference organised by BudgIT in Abuja on Saturday.
She said: “An allocation of N50.13bn was earmarked for COVID-19 related spending in Delta State 2020 budget, N4.92bn was expended, creating a shortfall of N41.21bn.
“In the same light, the Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, the agency saddled with the responsibility of administering the COVID-19 vaccine in the state, got zero out of the N1.45bn allocated to it for capital spending in 2020, according to the 2020 Financial Statement of the Office of the Accountant General of Enugu State.
“Sokoto received the sum of N1.17bn as COVID-19 donations from different sources and allocated N525.47m to COVID-19 related initiatives.
“In the same light, Kaduna State spent just N9.29bn out of its N156.86bn COVID-19 budget, with N6.53bn spent on health and N171.54 on social protection.
“It was also discovered that funds were mismanaged and distribution of palliatives was largely hijacked by politicians for their party supporters rather than the vulnerable members of the society. This led to the vandalization of COVID-19 palliatives warehouses in the various states.
“On vaccine distribution, the civil society organisations observed that most Primary Health Care Centres responsible for the administration of the vaccine lacked required amenities and most health workers decried poor remuneration and inadequate personal protective equipment.”
In the light of its observations, BudgIT called on state governments to establish a dedicated fund for epidemic preparedness and health security as well as stipulated guidelines for accessing such funds.
“State governments should institute mechanisms to incentivise vaccine uptake by citizens. State governments should intensify collaboration with CSOs to improve the sensitization on COVID-19 acceptance.
“In the aftermath of the pandemic, state governments should improve investments in healthcare infrastructure to enhance the capacity of the states to prevent, detect and respond to disease outbreaks.”
NEWS
VAT: Southwest states plan joint action
The Southwest states of Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo may team up to present a common front on the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT), it was gathered Saturday night.
Some other states, including Kaduna, Delta, Enugu and Cross River, are reviewing development of the last few days on the matter especially Friday’s ruling of the Court of Appeal which requires parties in the VAT dispute to stay action pending the resolution of all legal issues in contention.
Sources said yesterday that Houses of Assembly in the Southwest are currently discussing how they could present a common front on the collection of VAT.
The discussions are being held by the Majority Leaders of the assemblies under the auspices of the Southwest Legislative Reforms and Implementation Committee (SLRIC).
Chaired by the Majority Leader of Lagos State, Hon. Bolanle Sanai Agunbiade, the SLRIC has as members all the Majority Leaders of assemblies in the zone.
The committee, according to a source, has resolved to discuss and work out the legal frameworks of how the states will react to the ongoing dispute over VAT collection as well as the implementation of the resolutions across the zone.
One of the key players in the talks said: “All the state assemblies in the Southwest are poised to toe the path championed by Lagos State House of Assembly.
“I can confirm to you that the issue is being handled by a high powered legislative committee established to ensure common fronts to all issues of common interest in the zone. The VAT matter is one of such issues and we are discussing it.
“The committee has started discussing the issue and we are coming out with a common position on the matter. What Lagos has done as usual is to blaze the trail.”
Responding to Appeal Court’s order that status quo be maintained on the issue,the source said: “this whole uproar is not just about collecting VAT but discussing, understanding and implementing the issues being raised about the matter correctly.
“We, as lawmakers, will not just act without considering the implications. That is why we are threading the honourable path of legislation. Lagos has started it as usual and I can tell you other states in the Southwest will follow suit. Not fewer than three other state assemblies have commenced the process of legislating on VAT as it concerns their states.
“As legislators, we will do the needful irrespective of whatever the status quo is. We know what the law says and we understand what the issues are. Without being sentimental, we are dissecting the matter and gradually, we are bringing out the various complications to be addressed. At the end of this whole uproar, I believe we will arrive at a common position nationwide.”
A separate source in Akure yesterday said the Ondo State government might join Lagos and River states in the battle to collect VAT.
A top government official said plans were on to send a bill to the State House of Assembly on the matter.
The source stated that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was ready to support any move to increase government finances.
Another official said the Ondo governor was waiting for the final decision by the Supreme Court before making a move.
Ondo Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, could not be reached for comments.
NEWS
Zamfara bandits beg for dialogue
Pounded by the military from the air and land, with many camps destroyed and many gunmen neutralised and arrested, Zamfara bandits are now suing for peace.
They want to dialogue with the government and have made overtures in this regard.
Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara disclosed this on Saturday, but he dismissed the overtures as belated.
He said that the state government is no longer interested in dialoguing with bandits as they rejected the olive branch stretched to them earlier.
He said in Gusau that instead, security forces would flush them out of the state.
“My administration will no longer grant amnesty to bandits as they have failed to embrace the peace initiative earlier extended to them,’’ the governor said, while addressing a congregation.
He urged residents to be patient and to support new security measures put in place to flush out bandits and their collaborators to restore peace in the state.
The governor said the barrage of attacks on bandits by security forces had made them to make a fresh overture to government seeking dialogue.
He said the bandits’ emissaries informed him that they had repented and would want to dialogue with government.
He noted that some of the bandits were running out of Zamfara to other states as a result of the new security measures introduced by the state government.
Matawalle warned politicians against giving any form of support to bandits, stressing that: “politicians should fear God and stop buying motorcycles to distribute to people who, in turn, sell to bandits to perpetuate their evil acts.’’
The governor also said that Zamfara government would prosecute any politician caught in the act.
Zamfara had cut off food, petroleum products supply and other essential commodities from the reach of the bandits in their various camps.
The government had also intercepted several vehicles conveying food, drinks and petroleum products to various bandits’ camps in the state.
The government said earlier that it had also arrested more than 100 violators of Gov. Matawalle’s Executive Order to restore law and order in the state.
Matawalle had established the Special Taskforce to enforce measures to address the lingering security challenges of mass kidnapping for ransom and cattle rustling in the state.
Executive Order
On Aug. 26, the governor signed an Executive Order suspending all weekly markets in Zamfara, banned bicycles and motorcycles from carrying more than one passenger and not more than three passengers in the case of tricycles.
“No bicycle, motorcycle or tricycle shall ply any road or run within Zamfara State between 6.30 p.m. and 6 a.m., while in Gusau metropolis, the ban shall be between 8 p.m. and 6a.m.
“No firewood or charcoal shall be transported from the bush to any part of Zamfara State by bicycle, motorcycle, tricycle, car, articulated vehicle, lorry, truck or any vehicle by whatever name called.
“No sheep or cow shall be transported into or outside Zamfara State.
“The sale of petroleum products by fuel stations within the control of a village head is banned.
“Fuel stations shall not sell petroleum products in jerry can or any other container to any customer.
“No fuel station shall sell more than five litres to motorcyclists, tricyclists and not more than 40 litres to any vehicle.
“All shops, kiosks, containers, tents and stands located at Garejin Mailaina, Gusau, are hereby closed.’’
The state government had also established a Special Taskforce to ensure full compliance with the order while mobile courts were set up to prosecute violators.
Meanwhile, commercial activities in the state have been halted following the two week suspension of telecommunication networks in the state by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).
All banking services, mobile telephone services, internet and other related services have also been suspended.
NEWS
Edo Polytechnic student commits suicide, wills mobile phone to girlfriend
A 23-year-old student of Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, identified only as Solomon, has committed suicide.
Solomon, who until his death a National Diploma 1 student of Public Administration, was discovered dangling from the ceiling of his room on Friday night.
He was said to have left a terse suicide note behind.
According to a source who pleaded anonymity, the victim ordered that his mobile phone be given to one Sandra whom he begged for forgiveness in the suicide note.
The source said that the Sandra was his girlfriend and that they were course mates.
“Solomon was in class on Friday and left for home after class. We only came home later in the evening to find him dangling from the ceiling of his room.
“He was a very quiet boy who took his academics very serious. He didn’t go out and never showed any sign of depression whatsoever,’’ the source said.
The polytechnic spokesman, Mr. Mustapha Oshiobugie, who confirmed the incident, said he was yet to be briefed on the details.
