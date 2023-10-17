Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has slammed the members of the national assembly, describing them as “Incorrigible Bunch of Law Breakers”.

Ezekwesili’s statement comes amid uproar and discontent among Nigerians over the report that the 360 members of the National Assembly were to be gifted with vehicles worth about N160 million each.

In a post on her social media platform, X, on Tuesday, Ezekwesili claimed that most of the lawmakers felt entitled to an indulgent life funded by the miserable public treasury of a country they badly governed because they rigged themselves into public office.

According to her, “there’s a sell-by-date for this recurring rascality and make no mistakes, you all will bring that date forward with your shenanigans.”

She said, “Crass behaviour all year round from an irresponsible political class.

“Just because most of you rigged yourselves into public office @nassnigeria , you feel entitled to an indulgent life funded by the miserable public treasury of a country you badly govern, with majority poor people barely eking out a living.

“There’s a sell-by-date for this recurring rascality and make no mistakes, you all will bring that date forward with your shenanigans.

“Incorrigible bunch of LawBreakers.”

Meanwhile, the Labour Party (LP) had earlier in a statement, said it was shocked, saddened and disappointed at the level of insensitivity being displayed by both the executive and the legislative arms of government under President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress administration.

LP said it was saddening that the administration decided to increase its appetite for a life of opulence to mock hardworking but underprivileged Nigerians.

