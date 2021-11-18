CELEBRITIES
N100m challenge: Wema Bank wants to meet with me — Davido
Multiple award-winning popstar, Davido, has been trending on the Nigerian social media space for hours after he asked his friends and fans to donate N1m each to him for his birthday.
Fans and followers thought the singer and songwriter was joking when he posted a video on his Instagram story, calling on those he had helped in the music industry to send him a million naira each.
Davido said, “We rise by lifting others abi? Me I don dey rise dey lifting others for the past 100 years. So, I want to know who my friends are. All of my friends one one million Naira. They said we are 30BG. If you don’t send your own. You out of here. You are gone (sic).”
However, he received over N53m in cash transfers in less than one hour after asking colleagues for N1m. So far, the pop star has gotten about N150m.
Some of his donors include Nigerian businessmen, Obi Cubana and Femi Otedola. The singer, however, did not disclose the amount sent to him from the likes of Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, E-Money, Patoranking, and some others.
Celebrities that gifted Davido N1m includes Zlatan Ibile, Adekunle Gold, Mr Eazi, Nengi, Chike, Teni, Charles of Play, Cubana Chiefpriest, Naira Marley, M.I, Phyno, Eniola Badmus, Nasboi, Sydney Talker, and Peruzzi.
Others are Pasuma, Toke Makinwa, Don Jazzy, Focalistic, Ned Okonkwo, Ubi Franklin, Bella Shmurda, Friday Osanebi, Rema, Tunde Ednut, Larry Gaaga, Dorathy Bachor, Bizzle Osikoya, among others.
Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, also sent money to the singer. However, he did not disclose the amount sent.
The singer further took to his verified Twitter account to announce that the bank he opened the account with for the fundraising, Wema Bank, wants to have a meeting with him.
Davido tweeted, “Wema wanna have a meeting.”
However, as the fundraiser got heated, the bank hopped on the trend and made a post online with the inscription, “Na bank wey Davido dey use we go dey use now.”
More so, the singer tweeted that he was emotional due to the overwhelming show of love. He wrote, “I’m actually crying !! Just be good to pple man !!!! God ! I really love you guys man.”
