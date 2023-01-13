N/East APC youths withdraw support for Shettima over gale of defections

Some youths who are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the North East APC Stakeholders Forum yesterday announced that they had withdrawn their support for the vice presidential candidate of the party, Kashim Shettima.

The youths said their decision was sequel to the gale of defections that has hit the party in the region.

In a statement by their chairman, Hon. Shaibu Baffa Tilde, the youths said in recent times, the party has lost key officials and members in the region, adding that its supporters have continued to defect to the PDP.

Part of the statement reads, “We the youths in the North East, have lost our zonal treasurer from his home state of Borno, Hon. Yusuf Sheriff Banki, due to his failure to support youth in the region to launch massive mobilisation.

“It is worth noting, gentlemen, that Sheriff led many youths to the PDP. As if that wasn’t enough, our zonal organising secretary, Hon. Murtala Gamji of Taraba, led several youths to the NNPP, and our zonal women leader, Hon. Amina Manga of Bauchi, led scores of women to the PDP.

“As a result, the North East APC Youth Forum wishes to withdraw its unequivocal support for Sen. Shettima.”