Mykhaylo Mudryk agrees five-year contract to join Arsenal

Arsenal are edging ever closer towards a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk and have now agreed personal terms with the Ukrainian, according to reports.

The table-topping Gunners are looking to bolster their attacking options this month and want to add another forward to their ranks before the January window closes, particularly with Gabriel Jesus sidelined.

Mudryk has been on their radar since the summer, though Shakhtar are adamant they want a fee in the region of the £85million Manchester United spent on Antony.

Arsenal have been locked in talks for weeks and saw an opening offer worth £35.5m up front plus a further £17.7m in add-ons rejected by the Ukrainian club.

The Gunners have now returned with a second, improved offer – though it is still believed to fall significantly below Shakhtar’s valuation.

But, in more positive news, The Times are reporting that personal terms will not be an issue and Mudryk has already agreed a five-year contract with the Gunners.

Shakhtar have given Arsenal permission to speak to Mudryk over terms, which suggests an agreement may be close, and the 21-year-old is desperate to move to the Emirates.

Mudryk has watched the Gunners’ most recent two Premier League outings against Brighton and West Ham, posting updates on his Instagram page, and uploaded a highlights reel of his performances featuring the lyric, ‘Still gotta see the Gunners win the Premier League’.

The winger is due to meet up with Shakhtar for their training camp next week in preparation for the resumption of the Ukrainian top flight, though both the player and Arsenal want a deal wrapped up before then.

Mudryk gave an interview to Oleksandr Zinchenko’s wife, Vlada Sedan, back in November when he made it clear he would like to join Arsenal, saying: ‘I check on them on MyScore and know when they’re playing I can check on them.

‘I also watch them too. They are a very dynamic side, in general not just in controlling possession but also in scoring goals.’

He added: ‘From a purely hypothetical perspective if there was the option of being a bench player for Real Madrid or a starter for Arsenal, I’d probably choose Arsenal.’