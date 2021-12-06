NEWS
Myanmar court sentences former leader, Suu Kyi to four years in jail
A court in Myanmar on Monday sentenced the country’s deposed leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to four years in jail.
A spokesman for Myanmar’s military told the AFP news agency that the woman was found guilty of incitement and of violating COVID-19 rules.
Zaw Min Tun said she received two years in prison on each of the two charges.
Former President, Win Myint, was also jailed for four years under the same charges, he said, adding that the pair will not be taken to prison yet.
“They will face other charges from the places where they are staying now” in the capital Naypyidaw, he said, without giving further details.
Reuters and the Associated Press, citing sources familiar with the proceedings, also said Suu Kyi and Myint were sentenced to four years in prison each.
The trial in Naypyidaw has been closed to the media, while the military has barred Suu Kyi’s lawyers from communicating with the media and the public.
The ruling on Monday is the first in a dozen cases the military has brought against the 76-year-old since it deposed her civilian government in a coup on February 1.
Other cases against the Nobel Peace Prize laureate include multiple charges of corruption, violations of a state secrets act, and a telecoms law that altogether carry a maximum sentence of more than a century in prison, Al Jazeera reports.
Suu Kyi, who had spent 15 years in house arrest under a previous military government, denies all the charges.
JAMB changes Igbo, Yoruba, Literature-in-English texts for 2022 UTME
AMB says it has changed the literature texts in four language subjects and Literature- in-English, ahead of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
In its weekly bulletin issued on Monday, it stated that the four language subjects are Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, and Arabic.
The changes, it said, would take effect from the 2022 UTME.
For the Arabic language, ‘The Nigerian Arabic Poems: a case study between the old and the new by Abdulwahab Shith’ is one of the new texts.
‘Diwaanur Riyardh: A collection of Arabic Poems by Dr Isah Abubakar’ is also one of the new texts.
For the Hausa language, JAMB listed Prose (Zube) Turmin Danya, Poetry (Waka) Wakokin Hausa and Drama (Wasan kwaikwayo) Abin Da Kamar Wuya 3 as the new texts.
The board also listed the new literature texts for Igbo as ‘Prose (Iduuazi), Chinedu Ofomata (2009), Poetry (Abu) Nolue Emenanjo and Drama, (Ejije) Odunke Artists (1981).
Literature-in-English texts include ‘Lion and the Jewel’ by Wole Soyinka; ‘Look Back in Anger’ by John Osborne; ‘Second Class Citizen’ by Buchi Emecheta and ‘Unexpected Joy at Dawn’ by Alex Agyei Agyiri. ‘Heights’ by Emile Bronte is also included.
New texts for the Yoruba language include ‘Akojopo Alo Ijapa, Apa Kinni’, by Adeboye Babalola; ‘Awon Oriki Orile Metadinlogbon’ by Adeboye Babalola, ‘Moremi Ajasoro’ by Debo Awe. Others are ‘Oro Enu Akewi’ by Ayomide Akanji and ‘Nitori Owo’ by Akinwumi Isola.
Omicron: FG faults British travel ban
The Federal Government on Sunday ruled out the possibility of restricting foreign travellers from visiting Nigeria despite travel bans on the country by Canada, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Singapore and Hong Kong.
This is just as the government stated that most of the in-bound passengers that tested positive for COVID-19 were from the UK.
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said this on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Sunday .
Ehanire described as unfortunate the knee-jerk reaction of some countries to the Omicron strain. He noted that even the World Health Organisation had said recently that countries should focus more on collaboration rather than shutting borders.
“At the moment we have no plans restricting anybody coming from another country,” he said.
WHO had two weeks ago designated the omicron variant as a variant of concern. The NCDC had last week announced that the country had reported three cases of the variant. Before this, the Canadian government had announced that it found two individuals with the variant who had travel history to Nigeria.
The UK on Saturday night also announced that it found 21 cases of the omicron variant which were linked to Nigeria. It announced that it would, from Monday (today), restrict all flights emanating from Nigeria.
It also suspended all pending visa applications in Nigeria due to the ban on flights from Nigeria due to the Omicron variant.
In a statement on Sunday, the commission said, “To support the UK Government’s aim to protect public health from COVID-19 and associated variants of concern, UK Visas and Immigration will pause making decisions on visitor visa applications in all red list countries, including Nigeria, until travel restrictions are lifted.
“If you apply for a visit visa in a red list country and you meet the UK Immigration Rules, your application will be paused. You will not receive a decision on your visit visa application whilst red list travel restrictions remain in place. You will not be able to request a refund of your visa fee once you have given your biometrics at a Visa Application Centre. If you already hold a valid visit visa and are intending to travel to England as a visitor from a red list country, you will not be allowed to enter.”
The UK said there are only very limited exemptions to travel and entry requirements for critical workers and medical and compassionate cases.”
But the minister said the Omicron strain could not yet be declared as a deadly strain because no deaths had so far been recorded across the world.
“We are watching what the science community is saying and of course not rushing to judgment and we are also not applauding any lockdowns or any prohibitions or banning of flights or movement of people until we know more.
“We believe that the harm it will do to livelihoods and economies may be more that the perceived value that will be derived from shutting movement between countries. I believe countries should come together to take a common approach and that includes the UK and other countries contemplating a red list,” Ehanire added.
When asked why there was a large number of outbound Nigerian passengers testing positive abroad despite testing negative in Nigeria, Ehanire admitted that indeed, some fake test results were being presented by passengers.
The minister said the government had tightened its mechanism for spotting fake results and vaccination cards.
He, however, argued that the development was not peculiar to Nigeria, adding that most of the inbound passengers that tested positive in Nigeria were actually from the UK.
“Because of the very large volume of travellers from the UK, we also have the most positive COVID-19 virus coming from the UK too,” the minister said.
When asked if anyone had been prosecuted for presenting a fake vaccination certificate or test result, Ehanire explained that the normal procedure was to quarantine such people before handing them over to the police. He admitted that he never followed up to know what happened to such people
Ehanire said the government was exploring the option of setting up vaccination centres at supermarkets and worship centres.
The minister added that the government was looking at vaccinating at least 70 per cent of the population against coronavirus.
He stated that Nigeria had about 100 million doses which would be delivered to the country in phases.
On the possibility of vaccine production, Ehanire said the Federal Government was seriously looking towards that, adding that it would be a collaborative effort with the private sector.
Regarding the possible spike in COVID-19 infections during the Yuletide, Ehanire said the government would continue to encourage non-pharmaceutical interventions like wearing of masks, social distancing and use of hand sanitisers.
When asked if Nigeria was already facing another wave of COVID-19 infections, he responded in the affirmative, adding that the 4th wave had been predicted long ago and this may just be it.
Ehanire stated, “We had the so-called third wave already with the Delta variant. This is what we are looking at as the 4th wave and it was predicted as far back as a month ago that there might be a 4th wave in Nigeria and perhaps the world and it is already accurately manifesting. We hope it doesn’t get to be that and if it becomes the 4th wave, it will not be deadly to our citizens.”
Former minister and ambassador to France, Bunu Sheriff dies at 74
Former Minister under the Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime, Bunu Sheriff Musa, is dead.
The former Minister died at the age of 74. This was confirmed by the Secretary of Borno Elders’ Forum, Dr Bulama Gubio.
“We’re deeply pained by his departure. He was a good man. We were with him two days ago at the palace of Shehu of Borno and there was no inkling that his final days were near. Innalillahi Wa’Inna Ilaihi Rajiun.
“His death came shortly after that of another elder statesman Alhaji Tijjani Bolori. It’s a great loss to Borno and Nigeria. May Allah accept their souls and reward them with aljannah for the wonderful things they did,” Gubio said.
Bunu was an administrator and engineer who served as a federal minister of Mines, Power and Steel during the military regime of Babangida.
He also served as the Nigerian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France in 1998.
And from 2009 to 2012, Bunu was the Chairman, Governing Council of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
He was born in Maiduguri and had his primary education in the city. He thereafter attended Government College, Maiduguri for his secondary education.
He later attended the Federal School of Science to obtain his higher school certificate. Buba earned a degree in engineering from Ahmadu Bello University and a master’s degree from Southampton University.
