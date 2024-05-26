My reinstatement justice against injustice – Emir of Kano, Sanusi

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, has described his reinstatement by the state government as justice against the injustice meted to him in the past.

On Friday, Governor Abba Yusuf reinstated Sanusi as Emir of Kano after deposing the 15th Emir, Aminu Bayero.

This was after the Kano State House of Assembly heard the motion on the Kano State Emirate Council Amendment Bill and eventually repealed the 2019 Law that allowed for the creation of the five separate emirates from the old Kano Emirates.

But despite a court stopping Sanusi’s reinstatement, the statement had enthroned him.

However, meeting with security chiefs on Saturday, Sanusi said he had not seen the specific court order.

“The emir, who spoke for over an hour during the meeting, told us that what the state government had done was justice against the injustice meted out to him in the past.

“He told us that he had not seen the court order we were referring to, describing it as a media court order until he sees it,” a source privy to the meeting told Daily Trust.