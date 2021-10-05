breaking
‘My purported resignation was fake news’ – Okonjo-Iweala
The Director General of the World Trade Organistation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has described her alleged resignation last week as fake news.
Okonjo-Iweala made the clarification on Monday, during a virtual media briefing on the updated WTO’s Trade Forecast for 2021 and 2022, which projected that world merchandise trade would grow by 10.8 per cent in 2021 and 4.7 per cent in 2022.
Okonjo-Iweala said: “It is fake news. That is all I have to say. I am here. You know I am enjoying my job. We are just starting to work towards the Ministerial Conference 12 (MC12); so let us not spend a lot of energy on fake news. I hope people will stick to facts in the future.”
Continuing, Okonjo-Iweala stated that the large annual growth rate for merchandise trade expected this year would be based on base year effect, following the significant slump recorded the previous year.
The WTO also predicted that Africa’s merchandise exports would be down by 2.4 per cent while its import would fall by one per cent.
The updated forecast stated that the quarterly trade growth would rise to 22 per cent year-on-year in Q2 of 2021, but was expected to slow to 6.6 per cent by Q4. Also, global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was expected to grow by 5.3 per cent in 2021, up from the 5.1 per cent forecasted in March.
Furthermore, it anticipated that global growth could slow to 4.1 per cent in 2022, up from 3.8 per cent previously. In addition, services trade was expected to lag behind goods trade, particularly in sectors related to travel and leisure.
According to Okonjo-Iweala, there was high momentum that had not been seen in the past 21 years on the negotiation of the fisheries subsidy that might lead to an expected positive outcome.
Okonjo-Iweala explained that the WTO economists upgraded their forecasts for trade in 2021 and 2022 following the resurgence of global economic activity in the first half of 2021, which lifted merchandise trade above its pre-pandemic peak.
The trade recovery, according to her, was strong but unequal as regions with access to vaccines and fiscal space were recovering strongly while poorer regions with mostly unvaccinated populations were lagging behind.
“The pandemic is far from over and can weigh on trade up to 2022,” she said.
Okonjo-Iweala added: “Trade has been a critical tool in combating the pandemic, and this strong growth underscores how important trade will be in underpinning the global economic recovery.
“But inequitable access to vaccines is exacerbating economic divergence across regions. The longer vaccine inequity is allowed to persist, the greater the chances that even more dangerous variants of COVID-19 will emerge, and setting back the health and economic progress we have made to date.
“As we approach the 12th Ministerial Conference, members must come together and agree on a strong WTO response to the pandemic, which would provide a foundation for more rapid vaccine production and equitable distribution. This is necessary to sustain the global economic recovery. Vaccine policy is economic policy – and trade policy.”
Okonjo-Iweala noted that only 2.2 per cent of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine despite the fact that more than six billion doses have been produced and administered worldwide.
She described this as a remarkable achievement that remained unfortunately insufficient, because of sharp differences in access across countries.
The director general of the WTO also emphasised that, “failure to vaccinate in all countries against COVID-19 has led to a two-track recovery, with slower growth in countries with limited access to vaccines, which are frequently those that had the least fiscal space to support businesses and households.
“This divergence creates space for the emergence and spread of new, potentially vaccine-evading forms of the virus, which could result in the re-imposition of health-related controls that reduce economic activity.”
EFCC arrests Ganduje’s wife
Hafsat Ganduje, First Lady of Kano State, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
She was arrested on Monday based on a petition written against her by one of her sons, Abdulazeez.
In his petition, Abdulazeez, the governor’s first son, had said he was approached by a property developer to facilitate the acquisition of some plots of land in Kano with some hundreds of thousands of US dollars as commission.He said three months later, the property developer discovered that the plots of land he paid for had been allocated to other buyers and he requested for refund,Abdulazeez said the mother refused to honour the request, straining the relationship between the son and the developer.
He was said to have fled abroad after filing the petition which was widely reported in the media.
The anti-graft agency had summoned Kano first lady but she was said to have refused to honour the invitation.
An official of the EFCC said on Tueday morning that Ganduje’s wife was picked up following her rejection to honour the invitation extended to her on the matter.
The senior official noted that she was quizzed immediately after her arrest Monday evening by the crack detective team of the anti-graft agency, adding that she would continue to respond to queries in relation to the subject matter on Tuesday at the commission’s headquarters.
The spokesman of the agency, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for comments as his mobile phone indicated ”switched off”.
How 2face Idibia attacked me for allegedly sleeping with his wife- Brymo
Nigerian singer Brymo via twitter has revealed how he was recently attacked by singer 2face Idibia over claims of being sexually involved with his wife, Annie Iidbia.
In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Monday, October 4, 2021, the music star narrated his ordeal in the hands of Idibia.
According to him, Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife.
“In the very recent past, a man falsely accused me of sleeping with his wife and I’ve waited in angst, and the words were never taken back still, efforts were consistently made to prove I did it still and my soul has known no lasting peace ever since,” he tweeted.
He went on to narrate how he met 2Face Idibia at an event and how they had an awkward moment.
Brymo recounted how he was lured to a hotel and attacked by some touts.
“Weeks later I was lured into being hosted by a friend I had just met and after spending days getting high and philandering, I was asked if I would love to join an organisation, of which I responded ‘well I might want to accept but I do not subscribe to being battered,” he recounted.
“Minutes later my host said he was walking down to another guest house, where some guy has messed up and be punished, told me to come but didn’t wait for me. Well, I was the guy it turned out…when I arrived at the gate on the street I was asked to show ID.”
“I tried to truly forcefully open the gate stating that I was a guest of the hotel and didn’t need ID…four boys busted through the gates and launched an offense at me. I fought back and got a black eye.”
Brymo said in his tweets, that he later found out that 2Face Idibia was the brain behind the attack.
He said he confronted Idibia about the incident to which he blatantly denied.
The music star said he is being taunted by 2Face Idibia and appealed to him to desist from communicating with him or anyone close to him.
Idibia is yet to react to the accusations levelled against him by Brymo.
Attacks: INEC takes final decision on Anambra Guber election on Tuesday
The Independent National Electoral Commission will on Tuesday (today) hold an emergency security meeting in Abuja to take a final decision on the conduct of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.
There are fears that the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state may hinder the conduct of the election.
Political parties and candidates have reportedly suspended their campaigns owing to the worsening security situation in the state.
Director, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Victor Ayodele Aluko, said on Monday that the emergency Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security meeting would among others deliberate on the way forward.
Asked if the INEC was considering postponing the election as a result of the insecurity in the state, he said the answer would come after today’s meeting.
INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu had last Wednesday expressed fears over the worsening security challenges in the state.
However, politicians and residents of Anambra yesterday expressed hope that the election would hold as planned despite the security challenges in the state.
The director of media in the Andy Uba campaign council, Afam Ogene said the election would hold and the APC was prepared for it.
A director in the campaign organization of the APGA governorship candidate, Charles Soludo, Don Adinuba, said the insecurity would not affect the election.
Adinuba, who is also the Commissioner for Information in the state, said the government was putting measures in place to ensure peaceful conduct of the election.
Similarly, the publicity secretary of the PDP in the state, Nnamdi Nwangwu, said the party was hopeful that the election would hold and was preparing for it.
A resident of Awka, Philip Obasi, said that though there were concerns, the election would go as scheduled.
But Miss. Ngozi Uche, another resident, doubted that the election would hold as non-state actors “continue to decide when people come out and go in.”
The vice president of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Ogene-Okeke, urged the federal and state governments to give the citizens hope of safety.
“Security is the duty of the federal and state governments. They should do the needful by providing security to the people. Nobody is happy that people are being killed every day unchecked. Killing is killing either in Anambra or Zamfara,” he said.
He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the security challenges in the country
The Commissioner of Police, Tony Olofu, charged his personnel to be firm and resolute inmtaking the battle to the doorstep of the attackers.
