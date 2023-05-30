Tuesday, May 30, 2023
HomeNEWSMy Predecessor, Matawalle Left Empty Treasury, Huge Debts For Zamfara State –...
NEWS

My Predecessor, Matawalle Left Empty Treasury, Huge Debts For Zamfara State – Governor Dare

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


Both Matawalle and his deputy, Hassan Nasiha, were not present during the swearing-in ceremony.

Dauda Dare, the new Governor of Zamfara State, on Monday, said he met an empty treasury and huge debts left behind by his predecessor, Bello Matawalle.

He made this known while speaking after his swearing-in at the Trade Fair Complex in Gusau, noting that he did not meet anything in the treasury when he took over the affairs of the state from his predecessor, Matawalle.

The governor promised to bring rapid development in the state in terms of security, education, job opportunities, health and agriculture.

Dare who said he had come to rescue Zamfara, called on the youths to shun all forms of criminal activities.

He said; “I want to inform the people of the state that, I met an empty treasury. I also inherited huge debts and liabilities amounting to billions of naira.

“I am, therefore, appealing to the people of the state to be more patient and give me your full support and cooperation in this trying period.

“I promised to bring rapid development in the state during my campaign particularly in terms of security, education, job opportunities, health and agriculture.

“I have come to rescue Zamfara State by the grace of God and I will do my best to move the state to greater height.”

Both Matawalle and his deputy, Hassan Nasiha, were not present during the swearing-in ceremony.



Source link

Previous article
Court sentences Rahman Adedoyin to death by hanging over Adegoke’s murder
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network