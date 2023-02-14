“My personal stripper” Nkechi Blessing’s boyfriend recounts their first ‘unpleasant’ meeting on her birthday (Video)

In celebration of his woman’s birthday, Nkechi Blessing’s lover has recounted their first meeting.

Known as Xxssive, on Instagram, he revealed that their first time of meeting was unpleasant as they nearly blocked each on social media.

However, love found its way between them and now she is his personal stripper.

In his sweet note to her, Xxssive highlighted Nkechi Blessing’s unique qualities which endeared him to her. He praised her for being sweet, loving, gentle, beautiful and lots more.

He credited her for bringing him so much happiness, smile, headaches, troubles and more.

“Happy birthday/valentine to you my love.

You bring me so much joy, happiness, smile headaches, troubles and so much love. It’s has always being a step forward since u came into my life. If only Pple from a thousand miles can see the real you. SWEET LOVING GENTLE BEAUTIFUL AMAZING WONDERFUL GORGEOUS BLOSSOM INTELLIGENT STRONG HARDWORKING NKECHI. I dey for u anytime anyday, you’re just a call away.

Our first meeting was not even great, we suppose block each other that day self but 1 way. Love found it’s way. I LOVE MY PERSONAL STRIPPER”.

The strongest woman I know – Nkechi Blessing hails herself

The celebrant on her part, is savory every moment of her birthday.

Born on the day of love, it isn’t surprising to see that her birthday photos are Valentine-themed.

In her birthday post, the birthday girl hailed herself for being the strongest woman. She stated that she is her only competition and wouldn’t evolving.

“Happy Birthday to the strongest woman I know….. Nechiyere Blessing Sunday…. You are my only competition sis. Don’t stop Evolving… Kindly say a prayer for me”.