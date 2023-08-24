Thursday, August 24, 2023
“My mum dated Kokolet (D’banj)” BBN’s Angel Smith reveals

Podcaster and Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, Angel Smith has shared some  intimate details about her mothers private relationship life.

She revealed while in the Big Brother’s house that her mother had previously been in a romantic  relationship with famous Afrobeat singer and entertainer, D’banj. While having a conversation with Omashola and some other housemates she had this to say

Angel Smith: “My mum dated someone that was famous in the industry.”

Omashola: “who?”

Angel Smith: *whispers* Dbanj

Following her surprising revelation, a lot of reactions have trailed it as expected. Below are some of the reactions;

Am_atonye

“Why are people assuming Dbanj cheated on his wife with Angel’s mum? Y’all know that at some point in Dbanj’s life, he was single, right? She clearly said her mum is 40, so this probably happened when Dani was still the Koko master and very single.”

chyomsss

“Even the FBI wouldn’t get this out of me. Not every information /gist is for public consumption”

wendy_adamma

“This BBN all stars is giving us premium gist that blogs can’t &”

emk_ceo

“Your mum dated dbanj or your mum was a one night stand customer of dbanj? Talk true.”

kennieszh

“I don’t see why it’s a problem.”

adorable_barbiiee

“koko master always hitting but no hits”

okonofuaitohan

“Angel mom is still very young, she is free to date anyone she whish to date.”

iam_bmodel

“Okay, what should we do about the information. or should we help her and tag D’banj ”

 

