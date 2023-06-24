Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper dem’ winner, Mercy Eke has reacted to her friend and junior colleague, Maria Chike Benjamin’s pregnancy announcement.

Maria Chike Benjamin is expecting her first child.

The reality star, who is in a relationship with Dubai businessman, Kevin announced the good news on her Instagram page.

Sharing a touching video of her flaunting her baby bump, Maria stated that this new chapter is called blessed.

Expressing excitement at her new blessing, she revealed that she can’t wait to meet her bundle of joy.

“This chapter is called Blessed. With our hearts filled with so much love and happiness, we can’t wait to meet you”.

Reacting to it, Mercy Eke took to Maria’s comment section to express excitement at her new blessing.

Mercy Eke, who already knew of Maria’s pregnancy, stated that her mouth has been itching since she got pregnant.

Affirming her love for her, Mercy Eke rejoiced with her over the good news.

“My love you know how happy I am for you. Congratulations my mouth has been scratching me since day one….you look so good”.

The bond between these two is admirable.