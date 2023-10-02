Oluremi Tinubu, Nigerian First Lady on Sunday said her husband, President Bola Tinubu inherited the situation of the country and that he is not a magician.

She said this during an interdenominational church service tagged, “Christ in you, the hope of glory,” which was held in Abuja as part of events to mark Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.

She said, “All we inherited are things that had happened many years ago; we are not here to put blame on any administration but to fix what has been damaged.

“My husband is not a magician; he is going to work and I believe and hope that we will have peace in this country; the best is yet to come to us.”

She said that a “Nigeria of abundance has begun, and to be part of the greatness that God has started in the nation, Nigerians must look beyond their current realities and embrace hope anew”.

“Good governance can only be impactful if the people follow the example of Jesus Christ, our Lord, who embodied the fruit of the spirit, including love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance and forgiveness,” she said.

“There is no challenge, obstacle or difficulty that we cannot overcome or surmount if we imbibe the nature of Christ who said in Matthew 11:28 that ‘come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest’.

“In times like these, all we do is to keep our hope alive, the lively hope which Jesus Christ has birthed in us,” she added.