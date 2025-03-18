Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa is celebrating her son as he turns 4 months today, March 18th, 2025.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared new photos of her son, noting how four months ago, her heart grew in size, and her life found new meaning with a new man attached. She stated that watching him grow was the greatest adventure of her life, and she revealed that the past 120 days with him have been filled with happiness as she has witnessed the magical journey of growth.

Calling her son a treasure and a wonderful gift from God, she expressed gratitude to God for His blessings and grace and prayed for him.

“OLUWAFIREWAMIRI ABDULRASHEED Today Marks it Four months. 120 days of happiness, a lifetime to come, Witnessing the magical journey of your growth, one giggle at a time. Four months ago, my heart grew in size & my life found new meaning with a new name attached. Watching you grow is the greatest adventure of my life

You are our treasure A wonderful gift from God.

As we celebrate your 4 month of life, may your life be richly blessed, May you grow in Wisdom, Grace and Favor.

Gratitude in our Hearts to God for his Blessings and Grace.

We love you papa bear @babyolufire AKU ONGBE O”.

Dayo welcomed a baby boy, Oluwafirewamiri in November. Noting how her treasure had arrived, Dayo expressed gratitude to her Maker as she expressed how excited she was to be a mum.

Following her son’s naming ceremony, Dayo had responded to those querying her over her son’s father, as she questioned if their husbands were missing. The movie star further expressed joy at finally being called a new name and someone’s mother.

In December, days before Christmas, Dayo had shared her testimony. She recounted her ordeals and revealed that she wanted to be a complete woman, but she had 3 miscarriages. She recalled how her ex-husband abandoned her because of her battle with infertility and got someone else pregnant.

Last month, Amusa opened up on her journey to motherhood. She recounted how she broke down in tears in front of her domestic workers as she cried to her Maker, giving him an ultimatum to either take her life or fulfil his promise for her as she noted how she had undergone several medical checkups and surgeries.