My government must have been hijacked by cabals -Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has said his eight-year administration might have been hijacked by a cabal.

Buhari said this while speaking in a recent interview with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

Speaking on the possibility of losing the grip of power to a cabal, the ex-president said the insinuations were possible.

Recall that the former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, first raised the allegation in 2016, but her husband played it down.

But when the question was asked again during the NTA interview, Buhari said, “it must have been.”,

He, however, added that he was not sure anyone who breached the law was allowed to “walk away.”

About ruling the country, he said, “God gave me the opportunity to serve my country, but I did my best. But whether my best was good enough, I leave for people to judge.”

The former president also said he was too pre-occupied with local matters to be bothered with foreign issues as president. He said his biggest challenge was securing the country.

Buhari said he did not try to compete with Nigeria’s wealthy class by acquiring land, houses and cars during his time as Nigeria’s leader, explaining that it was the reason he was “living in peace” after exiting government.

He argued that some Nigerians attempted to set a trap for him by trying to ambush him with certain opportunities, but that he avoided the trap because he knew that once they knew he had been compromised, they would take advantage of the situation to milk the country.