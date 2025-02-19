Omowunmi, the widowed wife of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has opened up on her struggles since the death of the singer.

In an emotional interview with Chude Jideonwo, Omowunmi revealed that she often questioned God for taking the life of her husband. Wunmi disclosed that she has been receiving death threats in her DMs since her husband’s death and now feels unsafe.

She claimed that her father-in-law wants to control her late husband’s property, hence, why he has been badmouthing her and trying to destroy her life. She noted how he was the happiest on their wedding day and now, has been making damaging claims about his grandson.

“I actually feel like God cheated my husband, like why does he have to die?

We don’t feel safe, I usually get death threats in my DMs.

My father-in-law wanted to be in control of my husband’s property. He wants to destroy my life because of it.

When we got married, he was there and he was the happiest. Now, he is being mean to his grandchild. He even went as far as saying my husband wanted to throw my baby inside the third mainland bridge”.

For the very first time, Mohbad’s wife Omowunmi Aloba is granting an interview. She says the bullying her husband suffered, her son Liam is now suffering it. From Naira Marley to her father-in-law. She speaks of death threats and attempted poison. She also fully explains… pic.twitter.com/QLxD88I3oW — Chude Jideonwo (@Chude) February 19, 2025

Last year, in April, a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ikorodu granted the order that Omowunmi needed to be served a notice of the pending DNA test application. The legal team told the court that the Sheriff of the court had attempted twice to serve Wunmi the court process but failed and the Chief Magistrate then ordered that Wunmi should be served by posting the court process on her last known address.

Last month, Wunmi through her lawyers, said that the singer’s father has been avoiding carrying out the DNA test to prove her son’s paternity. Her lawyers slammed Mohbad’s father for slandering Wunmi’s name in public by claiming she wasn’t ready for the DNA. Demanding an apology, her lawyers noted how the clergyman has been defaming his grandson, Liam by portraying him as a bastard.

Recall that following the singer’s death, many have been clamoring for a DNA test to be done on Liam, his son to ascertain his paternity. Even Mohbad’s father had called for DNA to be done on his son, a statement which Cynthia Morgan agreed with.

Omawunmi had told her father-in-law to get a court order for a DNA test to be done, surprisingly she made a U-turn, as she made it known that she wouldn’t be doing a DNA test for her son. Giving reasons, Omowunmi made it known that no one has the right to tell her to do it as she added that her son would never fall victim like his dad.