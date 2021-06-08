CELEBRITIES
‘My dogs live a better life than me’ DJ Cuppy
Nigerian female disc jockey and billionaire’s daughter Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed her dogs live a good life.
It is no longer news that DJ Cuppy often liken her puppies Dudu and Funfun as her babies. A video shared on her Instagram story captured her playing with the dogs.
This comes a few weeks after she revealed the important roles her dogs would play before she accepts any man for a romantic relationship.
According to the 28-year-old female disc jockey, her puppies must like whoever is asking her out before she can agree to go on a date.
Captioning the video, the female disc jockey said Dudu and Funfun live a better life than her. She wrote: @dufupom live a better live than me
WATCH: “Let me enjoy my slavery”, Bigval Jokotoye replies those mocking him for celebrating his US citizenship
Nollywood actor, Bigval Jokotoye has clapped back at critics who mocked him for rejoicing over his US citizenship.
Information Nigeria recalls the US-based movie star took to his Instagram page to share the news of receiving his US citizenship while full of excitement as he rejoiced and prayed to God to help those rejoicing with him to get theirs.
His joy did not seem to please some people as they criticized him for being a slave in another man’s country.
The actor, in a recent video, has replied them saying that he wants to enjoy his slavery.
In his words:
“This is for those who have been sending me messages that why am I celebrating becoming a citizen, those who have been telling me that I am already a slave in another man’s country. Please, I am begging you. Let me enjoy my slavery. Let me enjoy my slavery. I know what I have been through in life. Those who know me will tell you.”
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:
https://web.facebook.com/394795147741636/videos/500395828046013
Actress Mercy Aigbe gushes as she gets an unexpected surprise from her ‘D Owner’
Video of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe getting an unexpected surprise from her ‘D Owner’ has surfaced on social media.
In the video the mother of two was seen looking surprised as she was handed her gifts.
According to Mercy, her ‘D Owner’ sent her flowers and sea food platter because he knows she is a foodie.
Speaking further, the 43-year-old said things like these gets to her and she appreciates them.
Captioning the video, Mercy wrote;
“So D Owner surprised me with flowers and of course Sea Food Platter (as a foodie concern )on set! Awwwww it’s the little things! Thanks, baby”
Watch the video below;
Alaafin of Oyo’s ex-queen, Olori Damilola rain curses on family members who asked her to return to the palace
Alaafin of Oyo’s ex-queen, Olori Damilola has rained curses on family members who want her to reconcile with the Alafin and return to the palace.
Olori Damilola was reacting to claims by one of his uncle that the Alafin gave her and her mother a huge amount of money to a secure a shop.
Her uncle Baba poplarly called Master G I had on Monday described Damilola as an ingrate
In an Instrgam post on Monday, Damilola denied ever receiving any money from the Alafin on behalf of her mother.
She then accused her uncle of collecting money from Alafin to malign her, noting that no amount of blackmail will make her return to the place :
