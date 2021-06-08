‘My dogs live a better life than me’ DJ Cuppy

Nigerian female disc jockey and billionaire’s daughter Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed her dogs live a good life.

It is no longer news that DJ Cuppy often liken her puppies Dudu and Funfun as her babies. A video shared on her Instagram story captured her playing with the dogs.

This comes a few weeks after she revealed the important roles her dogs would play before she accepts any man for a romantic relationship.

According to the 28-year-old female disc jockey, her puppies must like whoever is asking her out before she can agree to go on a date.

Captioning the video, the female disc jockey said Dudu and Funfun live a better life than her. She wrote: @dufupom live a better live than me