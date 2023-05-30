My cabinet members feared Buhari would jail them – Jonathan

A former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has claimed that members of his cabinet feared they would be put in jail after the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, won the election in 2015.

Jonathan stated this while speaking in an interview aired by Arise TV on Monday.

He said some of his cabinet members even thought he would run away but he stayed in the country.

“In my own time, especially in the 2015 elections, my ministers, my senior officers, people who worked with me; there was this fear that having lost the election, what would be our fate?

“Would the new government just throw all of us into jail without giving a fair hearing? Because the government is next to the court and can decide to do anything,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan also noted that the outgoing government of Buhari didn’t face the “tense atmosphere” his team faced during the transition period in 2015.