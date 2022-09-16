CELEBRITIES
Mustapha Sholagbade makes another pledges his life to wife on birthday
Nollywood actor Mustapha Sholagbade has penned an emotional birthday message to his beautiful wife as she clocks a new age today, September 16.
The actor noted how he and his wife have been through a lot together.
The actor went on to pledge his life for his wife, however, he isn’t ready to prove it yet.
The actor stated that his wife deserves the very best out of life because she is the very best thing that has ever happened to him.
“It’s your birthday My beautiful wife, we have been through a lot together. I do not mind dying for you. Just don’t ask me to prove it. I am just not ready to die as yet. You deserve the very best out of life because you are the very best thing that has ever happened to me. I love you for your bug heart, the patience you show an imperfect man like me, and for making everything right. I must have done something incredible in my past life because I was rewarded with you as my wife, reason I don’t deserve your kind heart. You gave me beautiful children and turned our house into a home. You are what dreams are made of. Thank you for all you risk. I cherish you a whole lot honey. Happy birthday Yeye, Mum Majesty and Reign Sholagbade have a wonderful birthday Mine. Livelong and keep winning. See you in a bit”.
Sholagbade was recently in a joyous mood over his wife’s academic achievement.
His wife and mother of his children bagged a University degree, and the actor couldn’t be more excited.
Throughout her years in school, the actor’s wife had to combine schooling with family.
In the process of pursuing her academics, she welcomed a son and a set of twins.
Mustapha admitted that he felt his wife wouldn’t be successful, but she changed it all with her efforts.
Appreciating her, he described her as a ‘strong Queen.
“To my dearest wife, of whom I am very proud of for she has done which looked so impossible. In the process, you brought a king to live, follow by set of twins but went back and later come alone as king. You are a strong Queen babe. It felt like a tough journey, it felt like you might not get successful in it but you have changed it all with your efforts. I am so so happy for you. All the credit goes to your hard work and dedication for making this graduation possible for yourself. You have not only made me the happiest man but also the proudest man by becoming a graduate. Super proud of you. Mummy Royals. Congratulations mine”.
CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick sued for $40M over alleged scam
Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are being sued for $40 million for promoting luxe prizes on Instagram that are allegedly part of a fake lottery scam.
People who entered the contests were allegedly promised a chance at winning items such as first-class tickets to Los Angeles, a three-night stay in Beverly Hills and even $100,000.
The company that organizes the lotteries, Curated Businesses, told TMZ on Thursday that there have been legitimate winners and that they have the paperwork to prove it.
However, the plaintiffs — made up of people who participated in the contests but did not win — claim in the lawsuit that Kardashian, 41, Disick, 39, and Curated Businesses organized the contests to allegedly sell their personal information to advertisers, according to TMZ.
They claim they have been “invaded by hundreds of advertisers, some of which are soliciting the Plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content,” per the lawsuit.
Disick is allegedly the main organizer of the lotteries and celebrities like Kardashian, her family members Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner have helped promote it to their millions of followers on Instagram.
The Plaintiffs are reportedly seeking $20 million from each defendant.
Kim’s rep declined to comment and reps for Disick and Curated Businesses could not immediately be reached.
However, the Australian-based company explains on their website how their process works in their “Frequently Asked Questions” section and has a list of campaign winners from 2019 to 2022 on one of their landing pages.
“They are Australian government approved and compliant. As required by Australian law, we also engage the services of fully qualified independent scrutineer to oversee the random draw.”
One of the winners listed is a social media user with the handle @nana_billions.
In an August 31 post about the contest’s results on Instagram, she wrote, “Pinch meeeeeeeeee! I’m screaming 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 omg this is surreal! @curatedbusinesses@curated_businesses_legal thank you guys so much! I’m in shock 💃💃💃💃💃💃.”
CELEBRITIES
Hillary Clinton admires’ Kim Kardashian
Hillary Clinton has a lot of respect for Kim Kardashian.
The former First Lady expressed how impressive she thinks it is that Kardashian has worked nonstop at becoming a lawyer so she could fight prison reform.
“I really admire her determination to get her law degree so that she can do more to help people who are unfairly treated in the criminal justice system,” Clinton, 74, told Extra while promoting her and daughter Chelsea’s Apple TV+ series “Gutsy.”
While Kardashian, 41, failed California’s “baby bar” exam three times, Clinton noted that the Skims founder never gave up and kept working until she finally passed on her fourth try in December 2021.
“She may have failed a couple of times before, but she didn’t quit, she kept going, and she had taken the bar a lot later than I had,” Clinton, who is a lawyer, said. “I haven’t taken a bar in a very long time, and she knew the answers to some of those questions and I no longer did.”
“Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” Kardashian said at the time. “This wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!”
She was notably sick with COVID-19 and had a fever of 104 during her third attempt at the exam.
“I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route, but it was my only option and it feels soooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals,” she said.
Kardashian followed in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was known for being one of OJ Simpson’s defense attorneys during his 1995 murder trial.
“I know my dad would be so proud,” Kardashian shared at the time. “He would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner.”
Kardashian has been outspoken about her fight for prison reform and has helped several inmates with their sentences. She even had several White House meetings with former President Donald Trump to talk about criminal justice reform.
CELEBRITIES
Actress Kemi Korede overwhelmed with the turn up on her daughter’s 14th birthday
Nollywood actress Kemi Korede has expressed gratitude to her colleagues, fans and friends for the overwhelming turn up at her daughter’s 14th birthday celebration on social media.
Kemi Filani reported that the proud mother of three rocked the internet with beautiful photos of her daughter, Ojo Temidara, who clocked 14 on the 14th of September, 2022.
Kemi Korede showered her daughter with love and powerful prayer points. She wrote: HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MY WOMB OPENER 💃💃💃 Arikeade mi!! My sunshine, my special package from Allah🙏 Time flies so quickly😳Feels like yesterday that I held that beautiful little frail baby in my hands. You have grown into a gorgeous, respectful, intelligent & loving young woman😍I am extremely blessed & lucky to be your mum. You have brought me so much joy & happiness. My beloved child, I pray for you today, you will be the best among your peers. You will not fail or fall. Your leaf will not wither. You will flourish like the palm tree. You will not die young. Happy birthday, my womb opener🎂🎉🥂🎺💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻I love you with every fibre of my being @ojotemidara ❤️❤️
Nollywood stars supported their colleagues by celebrating her daughter with heartwarming words filled with prayers and love.
Following this, Kemi Korede took to social media to reveal how overwhelmed she was by the massive show of love for her daughter on social media.
Kemi Korede shared a video on her verified Instagram page where she disclosed that words failed her, and she is still trying to curtail her emotions about the love and support she received for her first daughter.
She wrote: Words fail me. Where do I even start from? The love you all showed my princess on her special day yesterday was overwhelming. I am still trying to wrap my head around why you do not only love me, but you also love everything that concerns me so dearly. I am truly lucky to have you all in my world. The calls, messages, dps, gifts & monies?Ah ah!! I am jealous ke🤣😂. Temidara is GRATEFUL & I am even more GRATEFUL to each & everyone of you. Celebration will never cease from your homes in sha Allah. May you never lose your smiles.Ésé, modupe gan ni🙌🙌Ire akari Insha Allah.Amin!!!ITemidara loves you. Yes, you, you & you & I looooove you all so much more @ojotemidara
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Wendy Williams back in rehab for substance abuse issues
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Brothers reunited by their grief: Princes William, Harry join Charles as Queen’s coffin leaves palace
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Lionel Messi sets new Champions League records to beat Cristiano Ronaldo
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Supreme Court affirms Odii Ifeanyi as Ebonyi PDP guber candidate
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Graham Potter makes Chelsea vow after first match ends in Champions League frustration
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Erling Haaland cheekily pokes fun at Borussia Dortmund after goal – ;They didn’t stop me"
-
CELEBRITIES22 hours ago
Kolawole Ajeyemi proudly celebrates his mother’s birthday with heartwarming tribute
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland split after 2 years of marriage
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings